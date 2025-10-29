One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

By Baxter Dmitry October 29, 2025

Dr. Nili Kaplan-Myrth, a well-known Ottawa family physician who became the most prominent advocate for Canada’s COVID-19 vaccination rollout, has announced that she is battling uterine cancer.

Kaplan-Myrth, who organized several high-profile community vaccination clinics in Ottawa dubbed “Jabapalooza,” was known for her passionate push to get as many people vaccinated as possible — including those who were ‘ineligible’ under regulations, and as many children as possible.

Her diagnosis has reignited discussion across Canada’s alternative health and wellness communities, where many are calling for more open scientific debate about the long-term effects of the experimental mRNA platform.

While mainstream health officials maintain that the vaccines are safe and effective, critics say the public deserves far greater transparency about adverse event data, potential long-term risks, and the health outcomes of those who received multiple booster doses.

Kaplan-Myrth is believed to have received two vaccinations and eight boosters at the time of her uterine cancer diagnosis.

Kaplan-Myrth’s illness has also raised questions about stress, inflammation, and other environmental or medical factors that may contribute to rising cancer rates.

Many holistic practitioners argue that the human body’s immune system is highly sensitive to chronic inflammation, chemical exposure, and emotional strain — all of which have been amplified in the years following the pandemic.

Share

Related articles: