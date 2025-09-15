One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

September 14, 2025

Ottawa, Canada — Before a packed audience, Dr. Mary O’Connor — a veteran physician with more than four decades of service — gave an emotional speech recounting how the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario (CPSO) destroyed her career, violated patient privacy, and hounded her into exile from medicine.

For the first time publicly, O’Connor walked through the timeline of intimidation, entrapment, and secret orders that culminated in the suspension of her license and a years-long legal battle that nearly landed her in jail.

From Trusted Physician to Targeted Dissident

Born and trained in Toronto, O’Connor moved to Ottawa in 1977 and built a thriving private practice. For the last 18 years of her career, she focused on mental health and addiction, caring for some of society’s most vulnerable.

“I had wonderful patients, everything was going along fine,” she said. “And then COVID came.”

Like countless physicians worldwide, O’Connor found herself inundated with pleas for medical exemptions — first for masks, then for PCR tests, and finally for what she bluntly calls “that experimental injection.”

Hundreds called her office, many reporting that they or loved ones had already suffered strokes, neurological disorders, or sudden death after receiving the shots. “Right away, I began to hear all the adverse effects,” she said.

The College’s War Against Exemptions

The turning point came when two employers contacted the CPSO to verify exemptions she had written. The College immediately demanded that O’Connor surrender the names and charts of every patient who had received an exemption. She refused.

On October 8, 2021, the College branded her “dishonorable” and “incompetent,” accusing her of endangering patients and society. By November 5, it issued a secret order forbidding her from writing exemptions — an order she never received.

Unaware, she continued to practice medicine until she was targeted by a private investigator posing as a woman seeking an exemption to attend the gym. “Her name was Nicole,” O’Connor recalled. “We had a great conversation, but it turned out she was a private eye trying to fool me.”

The Raid: “Entrapped in My Own Office”

On December 8, 2021, O’Connor’s office guard accidentally left the door unlocked. Within minutes, four investigators stormed upstairs, trapping him in a boardroom while rifling through file cabinets.

“They were pummeling him with questions — ‘Where’s O’Connor? Where are the charts?’” she said. “By the grace of God, I had already moved them. They didn’t find anything.”

The investigators left behind calling cards — despite supposedly wishing to remain anonymous — and even a warrant demanding her friend hand over patient files.

The harassment continued as they searched her old neighborhood and mailed letters to her post office box in an effort to track her down.

License Revoked at Midnight

On December 23, 2021, at the stroke of midnight, the CPSO suspended her license, stripping her of her livelihood and her patients of their doctor.

Weeks later, on January 7, 2022, she was dragged into Ontario Superior Court. The judge ruled against her, ordering her to turn over her patients’ medical records. O’Connor refused.

That defiance placed her in contempt of court and left her facing possible jail time. “I started to read law books, and I realized I could actually go to prison,” she said. “But a few months later, the College quietly dropped all charges. Because really, I hadn’t done anything wrong.”

From Physician to Walmart Greeter

Today, O’Connor is banned from practicing medicine. At age 74, she was forced to find new work. “A friend said, ‘Try Walmart — they hire everybody.’ So I went, and there I am, happily working as a greeter,” she told the crowd.

Her fall from respected physician to retail greeter is not a story of failure, she insisted — but of defiance and truth-telling. “Now I get the chance to tell my story to people every day as they come in the door.”

A Warning to Canada

O’Connor closed with a chilling reminder: “The College gave themselves permission to take your charts without your permission. They are now complicit in injuries and death.”

Her testimony underscores the authoritarian overreach of Canadian medical regulators, who weaponized secrecy, surveillance, and entrapment against a doctor whose only “crime” was honoring informed consent and protecting patient privacy.

Yet, despite losing her career, O’Connor refuses to surrender her voice. Her story now stands as a stark warning to all Canadians: medical tyranny does not stop with doctors — it reaches directly into the lives, rights, and bodies of every citizen.

