They thought they had killed it but it still lives in stalinist organizations over reaching their authority and bullying innocent people. I was discussing this with some retired people and one suggested he/she believes that there might well be vigilante justice used to set things straight. It was not defined whether violence was or was not to be used but I think that was the point.

The CYSTem thinks itself not vulnerable but like it or not, we are all vulnerable to retribution and violence. The irony here is that the stalinist stooges largely attack innocent people, using corrupt so called law enforcement. The whole idea of gun banning started by "cretin" and pushed by turdo is a criminal act Carnage will continue. The CYSTem fears firearms in the hands of patriots and CanCUCKistan is now a dictatorial entity subverted by the LPC.

The CYSTem would be wise to consider many people now hate it and see it as an enemy of freedom and justice. Anything can happen.

I have heard others talk about retribution but not in bars where the booze frees inhibitions, but in living rooms, backyards and on buses. Looking at the criminal tactics of law enforcement agencies like OPP, OPS, and TPS where rape of a drunken woman, murder of an unarmed and semi retired gunsmith, theft of 5.5 million dollars stolen from Truckers Freedom Convoy, and police horse trampling of a disabled elderly woman on her access scooter, occurred in violation of the CCC, many now distrust and hate law enforcement agencies and the criminals in blue uniform.

Things are smoldering, and anything can happen. I know three people whose legally owned guns were stolen by pigs, and these occurences are increasing aided and abetted by bureaucracies like the CHRC. This nation is but a sh*thole of a dictatorship pushed by the LPC, the previous slime minister, and now Carnage.

