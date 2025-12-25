Canada’s Health Care Collapse: “THE HOSPITAL KILLED MY HUSBAND”
Widow Blames Grey Nuns Hospital After Father of Three Dies Waiting for Care
Thanks for reading! Enjoy 25% off your annual subscription – Offer ends Jan 2.
One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:
⚡ What aren’t they telling you? Please Join Exposing the Darkness News on Telegram.
A Canadian family is demanding answers after a 44-year-old Edmonton father died inside a hospital that was supposed to save him.
According to his wife, Grey Nuns Hospital ignored clear warning signs while her husband waited for hours in severe distress.
“Basically the hospital administration and employees of Grey Nuns Hospital have basically killed my husband… by not providing him timely medical help,” she said.
According to family accounts and reporting by Global News, Prashant Sreekumar arrived at Grey Nuns Hospital on December 22 after experiencing severe chest pain at work. He was checked in at triage and then waited in the emergency room for more than eight hours while his condition reportedly worsened.
Family members say Prashant complained of blurred vision, recorded a dangerously high blood pressure reading, and was given Tylenol. An ECG was performed, but they say they were told nothing significant was found. He was not moved into active treatment.
When he was finally called into the treatment area, Prashant collapsed within seconds and was pronounced dead from apparent cardiac arrest. He leaves behind his wife and three children, aged three, ten, and fourteen.
Below is an eyewitness account:
Covenant Health, which operates Grey Nuns Hospital, has confirmed the death is under review by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner and has offered condolences to the family.
Freedom-of-information requests uncover the lives lost while governments stay silent.
Related articles:
🎄 NOW HIRING: FESTIVE SEASON DEATH STRATEGIST 🎅💀
Location: Canada 🇨🇦❄️
Department: Ministry of Intentional Accelerated Departures (MAID)
🎁⚰️ ‘Tis the season to be… terminal?
Our award-losing Expansion Taskforce needs YOU — yes, you — to help streamline holiday cheer straight into the afterlife! 💫
🎯 Position Overview
As our new Death Strategist, you’ll help grow our festive portfolio by “assisting departures” for citizens feeling:
😢 a little down
💸 a bit broke
🥺 slightly lonely
🤧 mildly allergic to bureaucracy
❄️🎅 or simply inconvenienced by December
If they blink twice or sigh too heavily — that’s a lead! 👀⚠️
🔧 Key Responsibilities
🕯️ Conduct compassionate consultations — preferably under twinkling Christmas lights for that warm Hallmark-movie glow
🎁 Offer gift-wrapped exit options (bow optional, consent form occasionally required)
💬 Reassure confused clients that “No, no, it’s totally normal for a government to suggest this.”
📉 Meet seasonal quotas — because nothing says festive spirit like year-end numbers!
🛷 Coordinate with logistics teams for same-day, weather-dependent send-offs
🧤 Qualifications
🧘 Strong moral flexibility
📝😇 Experience with paperwork, persuasion, and plausible deniability
😐💬 Ability to keep a straight face during ethically dubious conversations
🎶⚰️ Familiarity with holiday carols — especially Silent Night (Permanently)
🎧 Bonus points for prior work in customer service, government, or other fields requiring emotional detachment
🎅 Why Join Us?
✨ Competitive salary
✨ End-of-year bonuses based on “successful closures”
✨ Complimentary hot chocolate for every ethically ambiguous case
✨ Be part of a team boldly redefining “hellthcare” in ways absolutely no one requested 🎄🔨
⚠️ Disclaimer
This is a fictional, satirical job posting.
Any resemblance to real policies, agencies, locations, or outcomes is entirely intentional 😉🎭 🇨🇦🕺🎉🎄🎁
Clearly the protocol of triage passed away many moons ago over the vast wilds of Canada... But the Lord God Almighty dispenses comfort, mercy...and judgment!