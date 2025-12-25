Thanks for reading! Enjoy 25% off your annual subscription – Offer ends Jan 2.

A Canadian family is demanding answers after a 44-year-old Edmonton father died inside a hospital that was supposed to save him.

According to his wife, Grey Nuns Hospital ignored clear warning signs while her husband waited for hours in severe distress.

“Basically the hospital administration and employees of Grey Nuns Hospital have basically killed my husband… by not providing him timely medical help,” she said.

According to family accounts and reporting by Global News, Prashant Sreekumar arrived at Grey Nuns Hospital on December 22 after experiencing severe chest pain at work. He was checked in at triage and then waited in the emergency room for more than eight hours while his condition reportedly worsened.

Family members say Prashant complained of blurred vision, recorded a dangerously high blood pressure reading, and was given Tylenol. An ECG was performed, but they say they were told nothing significant was found. He was not moved into active treatment.

When he was finally called into the treatment area, Prashant collapsed within seconds and was pronounced dead from apparent cardiac arrest. He leaves behind his wife and three children, aged three, ten, and fourteen.

Below is an eyewitness account:

Covenant Health, which operates Grey Nuns Hospital, has confirmed the death is under review by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner and has offered condolences to the family.

Freedom-of-information requests uncover the lives lost while governments stay silent.

