By Niamh Harris October 22, 2025

It has been revealed that many disabled Canadians are being pressured into ending their lives with euthanasia during routine medical appointments.

Inclusion Canada CEO Krista Carr told Parliament that disabled Canadians feel pressure to choose assisted suicide and that this is a ‘weekly’ occurrence due to MAiD expansion to the non-terminally ill.

LifeSteNews reports: During an October 8 session of the Parliamentary Finance Committee, Carr, an advocate against Medical Assistance in Dying (MAiD), explained that Canada’s expansion of MAiD to the non-terminally ill has led to people with disabilities being pressured to end their lives during unrelated medical visits.

“Since the bill was brought in around Track 2 MAID … that has certainly changed people’s interactions with the healthcare system,” she explained, referring to the 2021 expansion that allowed those who are chronically ill but not terminally ill to be euthanized.

“People with disabilities are now very much afraid in many circumstances to show up in the health care system with regular health concerns, because often MAID is suggested as a solution to what is considered to be intolerable suffering,” she revealed.

Conservative Member of Parliament Garnett Genuis questioned how often people with disabilities are encouraged to have themselves euthanatized. Carr responded that this is a “weekly” occurrence for Canadians living with disabilities.

Carr warned that Canadians living with disabilities are disproportionately targeted by the MAiD expansion because their medical conditions leave them vulnerable to the euthanasia mindset within hospitals. Additionally, according to Carr, “poverty” is considered “intolerable suffering,” making a person eligible to receive MAiD.

Carr’s statement supports internal documents from Ontario doctors in 2024 that revealed Canadians are choosing euthanasia because of poverty and loneliness, not as a result of a terminal illness.

In one case, an Ontario doctor revealed that a middle-aged worker, whose ankle and back injuries had left him unable to work, felt that the government’s insufficient support was “leaving (him) with no choice but to pursue MAiD.”

Other cases included an obese woman who described herself as a “useless body taking up space,” which one doctor argued met the requirements for MAiD because obesity is “a medical condition which is indeed grievous and irremediable.”

Overall, 116 of Ontario’s 4,528 euthanasia deaths in 2023 involved non-terminal patients, with many of those killed from impoverished communities.

Data from Ontario’s chief coroner for 2023 revealed that over three-quarters of those euthanized when death wasn’t imminent required disability support before their death.

Similarly, nearly 29% of those killed when they were not terminally ill lived in the poorest parts of Ontario, and only 20% of the province’s general population lives in those areas.

At the same time, the Liberal government has worked to expand MAiD 13-fold since it was legalized, making it the fastest growing euthanasia program in the world.

Currently, wait times to receive care in Canada have increased to an average of 27.7 weeks, leading some Canadians to despair and opt for euthanasia instead of waiting for assistance. At the same time, sick and elderly Canadians who have refused to end their lives via MAiD have reported being called “selfish” by their providers.

The most recent reports show that MAiD is the sixth highest cause of death in Canada. However, it was not listed as such in Statistics Canada’s top 10 leading causes of death from 2019 to 2022.

Asked why MAiD was left off the list, the agency said that it records the illnesses that led Canadians to choose to end their lives via euthanasia, not the actual cause of death, as the primary cause of death.

According to Health Canada, 13,241 Canadians died by MAiD lethal injections in 2022, accounting for 4.1 percent of all deaths in the country that year, a 31.2 percent increase from 2021.

