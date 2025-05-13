Exposing The Darkness

Rosalee
1h

No worse than Australia, which incorporated draconian laws to oppress its citizens

On YouTube I watched a man in Melbourne as he was being forced to the ground by FOUR thugs in uniform

He shouted "WE surrendered in '96. America needs to take note"

(His crime? He defied the law of 1 hour daily, special permission if more time was needed

. .otherwise house bound)

A dear friend's husband was hospitalized (NOT for COVID)

She was not allowed to visit him.

The next time she saw him was when they prepared his remains for burial.

Yet Another Tommy
1h

Let the squealing begin.

