One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

By Lance D Johnson May 13, 2025

In a stunning betrayal of public trust, Canada’s top health officials—led by Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam—signed secret oaths vowing to conceal any information that might "embarrass" Justin Trudeau’s government during the COVID crisis. This Orwellian pact, buried in bureaucratic fine print, reveals the depths of corruption within a regime that prioritized political image over medical transparency. While Canadians were coerced into taking experimental mRNA injections—linked to heart inflammation, neurological damage, and even death—federal bureaucrats were busy shielding their leader from accountability. The Trudeau administration didn’t just silence dissent; it weaponized public health policy to enforce compliance, all while granting Big Pharma legal immunity. This is not governance—it is medical tyranny.

Key points:

Secret oaths exposed: Nearly 30 senior health officials, including Dr. Tam, signed confidentiality agreements to suppress COVID vaccine information that could harm Trudeau’s reputation.

Taxpayer-funded propaganda: The CBC and government-backed "experts" from Science Up First—funded with $1.75 million from Health Minister Patty Hajdu—drowned out legitimate concerns about vaccine risks.

Dangerous contracts: Canada purchased 293 million vaccine doses for 38 million people—enough to inject every citizen seven times—while shielding Pfizer and Moderna from liability.

Hidden injuries: Reports of severe adverse effects, including myocarditis and blood clots, were downplayed as the government quietly expanded its vaccine injury compensation program.

Censorship as policy: Federal agencies systematically silenced critics, turning public health into a tool of political control.

The gag orders and the betrayal of public trust

The newly uncovered documents, obtained through Access to Information requests, confirm what skeptics long suspected: Canada’s pandemic response was less about science and more about damage control. The confidentiality pledges, signed by Dr. Tam and other high-ranking officials, explicitly warned that unauthorized disclosures could "result in embarrassment, criticism or claims against Canada." In other words, truth-telling was forbidden if it made the government look bad.

This gag order extended across multiple departments, including Health, Industry, and even National Defence. Vaccine supply manager Alan Thom admitted in internal memos that the secrecy was so pervasive that individual non-disclosure agreements became redundant—because the entire bureaucracy was already operating under a culture of suppression.

The vaccine gold rush and the death of informed consent

While Canadians were told to "trust the science," the Trudeau government was cutting backroom deals with pharmaceutical giants. Pfizer and Moderna secured approvals in late 2020—but not before Trudeau granted them legal immunity. Parliamentarians demanding to review the contracts were stonewalled, leaving the public in the dark about what their leaders had signed away. This is a violation of basic medical ethics, emboldened by corrupt, totalitarian government officials who were acting nefariously and with ill intent. This led to mass harm.

The government’s own data reveals a disturbing trend: a spike in deaths from "unspecified causes" post-vaccine rollout. LifeSiteNews has documented thousands of injuries, from heart inflammation in young athletes to menstrual disruptions in women. Yet, instead of pausing the shots, Ottawa doubled down—pushing boosters on a public that had already rejected them.

The media’s complicity in the cover-up

The CBC, Canada’s state-funded broadcaster, played a key role in propping up the official narrative. It routinely platformed government-approved "experts" while sidelining dissenting voices. Science Up First, a pro-vaccine initiative bankrolled by Health Canada, became a propaganda arm, ridiculing legitimate questions as "misinformation." The result? A population misled, bullied, and stripped of informed consent.

The Trudeau regime’s COVID response wasn’t just flawed—it was fraudulent. From secret oaths to reckless vaccine procurement, the government abandoned ethics in favor of control. As injured Canadians struggle for compensation and families mourn unexplained deaths, one truth becomes undeniable: this was never about health. It was about power.

Sources include:

Expose-News.com

Yournews.com

Lifefacts.com

Share

Related articles: