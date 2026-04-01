Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

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Renate's avatar
Renate
5d

Horrid, but unfortunately not surprising. Fauci (white collar version of ‘Dr’ Mengele) used NYCity foster children for his cruel and dangerous experiments (HIV/AIDS medication).

My fervent wish: Nuremberg Laws applied to all of them. No expiration date ever!

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Kennewick Man's avatar
Kennewick Man
5d

They start killing the marginalized and the vulnerable. This is precisely why we should protect them in order to stop the process.

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