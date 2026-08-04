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Source: Health Freedom Defense Fund

Bret Weinstein just said the quiet part out loud

“I think the way to think about Anthony Fauci sitting there in front of this committee today is we are governed by mafias.”

“He is a made man. I think he is just clearly a made man”

“We don’t have the power to touch Anthony Fauci.”

“You are getting a glimpse at the system we actually live under.”

“There’s only so much that Rand Paul can do or Ron Johnson.”

“They don’t have the power.”

He says Fauci was “effectively doing a flex” during his Senate testimony last week.

“He was sitting there and saying, ‘I don’t have to answer your question, because who the hell are you?’”

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