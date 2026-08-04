Bret Weinstein: We Are Governed by Mafias
“We don’t have the power to touch Anthony Fauci...He is a made man."
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Source: Health Freedom Defense Fund
Bret Weinstein just said the quiet part out loud
“I think the way to think about Anthony Fauci sitting there in front of this committee today is we are governed by mafias.”
“He is a made man. I think he is just clearly a made man”
“We don’t have the power to touch Anthony Fauci.”
“You are getting a glimpse at the system we actually live under.”
“There’s only so much that Rand Paul can do or Ron Johnson.”
“They don’t have the power.”
He says Fauci was “effectively doing a flex” during his Senate testimony last week.
“He was sitting there and saying, ‘I don’t have to answer your question, because who the hell are you?’”
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Our Creator has the Power to touch fauci - Justice will be served, for in the end, we all have to answer for our behavior & choices & how it affected others. Dear Lord, deliver us from evil - guide us in continuing to take right action & speak Truth to tyranny. In God we Trust ...
It's a big club and Bret may be in it.
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"Thus the Drug Trust, while maintaining the Stalinist Communist Government in Russia, simultaneously maintained a Communist back up regime in the United States, the Trotskyite Movement, in case the Stalinist regime should fall."
Eustace Mullins
Murder By Injection.