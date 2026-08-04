Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

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Susan P ...'s avatar
Susan P ...
1h

Our Creator has the Power to touch fauci - Justice will be served, for in the end, we all have to answer for our behavior & choices & how it affected others. Dear Lord, deliver us from evil - guide us in continuing to take right action & speak Truth to tyranny. In God we Trust ...

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Bard Joseph's avatar
Bard Joseph
1h

It's a big club and Bret may be in it.

..........

"Thus the Drug Trust, while maintaining the Stalinist Communist Government in Russia, simultaneously maintained a Communist back up regime in the United States, the Trotskyite Movement, in case the Stalinist regime should fall."

Eustace Mullins

Murder By Injection.

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