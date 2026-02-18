One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

A research team led by immunologist Akiko Iwasaki has identified preliminary biological patterns in a group of individuals experiencing what researchers are calling “post-vaccination syndrome” (PVS).

Reported symptoms include brain fog, dizziness, tinnitus, and exercise intolerance. According to the researchers, early lab analyses suggest distinct immune cell variations and, in some cases, the presence of viral protein fragments in blood samples. The team is also examining whether dormant viruses such as Epstein-Barr may be reactivated in certain individuals.

Scientists from Yale University have discovered an alarming syndrome linked to the mRNA covid vaccines that they say causes ‘distinct biological changes’ to body.

The condition, which was previously unknow, has been dubbed ‘post-vaccination syndrome’ and appears to cause brain fog, dizziness, tinnitus and exercise intolerance.

Years after taking the so called vaccines, some people are also showing distinct biological changes, including differences in immune cells and the presence of coronavirus proteins in their blood.

The Mail Online reports: The condition also appears to reawaken a dormant virus in the body called Epstein-Barr which can cause flu-like symptoms, swollen lymph nodes and nerve issues.

The full results of the small study have not yet been published, and the Yale experts emphasized the results ‘are still a work in progress.’

Yet the findings, from a well-respected institution, suggest more research on post-vaccination syndrome is needed, independent experts said.

The next phase of the research will be to ascertain how widespread the condition is and who is most at risk.

Thousands of people have said that Covid vaccines injured them since the shots were rolled out in 2021.

But the fragmented nature of the US healthcare system makes it challenging to identify rare side effects.

Larger studies have failed to separate the symptoms suffered after Covid vaccination from unrelated illnesses that would have occurred regardless.

Dr Akiko Iwasaki, study author and immunologist at Yale University, said: ‘This work is still in its early stages, and we need to validate these findings.

‘But this is giving us some hope that there may be something that we can use for diagnosis and treatment of PVS down the road.’

