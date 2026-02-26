BREAKING: WEF President Resigns Over Epstein Ties

One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

By Niamh Harris February 26, 2026

President and CEO of the World Economic Forum (WEF) Børge Brende announced his resignation from the globalist body this week.

His resignation follows after the WEF launched an independent investigation into his ties to the billionaire pedophile sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

The WEF started investigating Brende earlier this month after the DOJ released files showing he and Epstein had three dinners between 2018 and 2019, more than a decade after Epstein’s 2008 conviction for child prostitution, and exchanged several text messages.

InfoWars reports: Brende told Bloomberg, “I was completely unaware of Epstein’s past and criminal activities. Had I known about his background, I would have declined the initial invitation and any subsequent dinner invitations or other communications. I recognize that I could have conducted a more thorough investigation into Epstein’s history, and I regret not doing so.”

Multiple individuals in Epstein’s circle have been arrested, charged with crimes or resigned from their jobs in recent months, such as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, formerly Prince Andrew, being arrested in the UK on February 19 on suspicion he engaged in misconduct during his time in public office by spilling state secrets to Epstein.

Former UK ambassador to the US Peter Mandelson was arrested on Monday in relation to allegedly delivering confidential information to Epstein, and Norwegian diplomats Terje Rød-Larsen and Mona Juul are now under investigation for their ties to Epstein.

Former Norwegian Prime Minister Thorbjørn Jagland was also reportedly hospitalized this week following a failed suicide attempt just days after he was formally charged with aggravated corruption where he faces a ten year prison sentence over his ties to globalist pedo Jeffrey Epstein, according to Norwegian news outlet iNyheter.

