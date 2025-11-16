One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Source: Camus

In an amazing presentation, attorney Aaron Siri drops a truth bomb that should be heard by every parent, doctor, and policymaker.

He systematically dismantles the most common defense of the childhood vaccine schedule: the claim that they were tested against saline placebos.

Siri reveals a chart, built from years of work and sourced directly from FDA documents, that tracks the clinical trials for every single routine injected childhood vaccine.

The categorical finding? Not one. Not a single one.

Here is the stunning reality:

- No Saline Placebos: There has NEVER been a routine injected childhood vaccine licensed based on a placebo-controlled trial using an inert saline solution.

- The “Pyramid Scheme” of Safety: Instead, new vaccines are tested against older vaccines, which were themselves tested against even older ones. This creates a “daisy chain” where safety is only ever compared to another product that also lacked a true safety baseline.

- The Proof is in the FDA’s Own Documents: The source for this chart is the FDA’s website. As Siri states, “If you don’t agree with this information... you’re arguing with the FDA.”

Some of the most shocking examples:

- Hepatitis B: The first vaccines for newborns were licensed with no control group at all.

- PCV (Pneumococcal): The original Prevnar 7 was tested against another experimental vaccine—a practice Siri compares to testing a new cancer drug against another unproven cancer drug.

- Polio (IPOL): The modern IPV vaccine, a completely different technology from the Salk vaccine, was licensed with a safety review of just three days and no control group.

- MMR: The clinical trials for the current MMR II, which uses human fetal cell lines, used no control group.

- HPV (Gardasil): The “placebo” used in trials for thousands of young girls was not saline. It often contained the aluminum adjuvant—a known neurotoxin with no therapeutic benefit—effectively rigging the trial to mask true adverse event rates.

This rigged system allows serious adverse event rates in healthy children to creep into the 7%, 8%, and even 9% range in clinical trials. Because the control group gets a similarly reactive shot, the numbers appear “similar” and are deemed “safe,” hiding the true risk.

The bottom line: The entire childhood vaccine schedule rests on a foundation that has never been properly tested for safety against an inert placebo. The baseline safety profile for these products is, and has always been, unknown.

This isn’t an opinion. It’s a fact documented by the FDA itself.

If this doesn’t make you question everything, what will?

