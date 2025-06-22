One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

US President Donald Trump posted as dramatic statement on Truth Social announcing that US has attacked in Iran and the attack has been completed.

"We have completed our very successful attack on the three Nuclear sites in Iran, including Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan", Trump wrote, "All planes are now outside of Iran air space".

"A full payload of bombs was dropped on the primary site, Fordow", he added, "All planes are safely on their way home".

Trump concluded: "Congratulations to our great American Warriors. There is not another military in the World that could have done this. Now is the time for peace! Thank you for your attention to this matter".

Later Trump shared a screenshot of a post by 'Open Source Intel' with the words: "Fordow is gone".

Fox News host Sean Hannity claimed on air that the US has “obliterated” Iran’s Fordow nuclear facility using five to six bunker-buster bombs dropped by B-2 bombers. According to Hannity, two additional nuclear sites — Natanz and Isfahan — were also struck with 30 Tomahawk missiles launched from US submarines.

A commentator on Iran’s IRIB state broadcaster declares that every American citizen and soldier in the region is now a “legitimate target” following the US strike on Iran’s nuclear facilities.

The broadcaster airs a map showing US bases in the region, with the commentator declaring, “You started it, and we’ll finish it.”

Iranian media quotes Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei: "The US entering the battlefield will cause them irreversible damage"

A significant Iranian response against the US and Israel could happen very soon

The Israeli Air Force is now thwarting fire from Lebanese territory

Beni Sabti, an expert on Iran, describes a new sign of sabotage among Iran's missiles.

Beni Sabti, an Iran expert at the Institute for National Security Studies, spoke in the Channel 12 News studio about an unusual series of incidents reported in Iran's missile corps. "Something strange is happening to Iranian technology," he stated. It is so far only a few Iranian citizens reporting this, and they have not been able to film it happening." "From their descriptions, missiles fired from western Tehran are detonating just a few dozen meters out of the launchers," he described. "This has happened more than a few times already."

Trump: Any Iranian retaliation against the US will be met with much greater force than what we saw tonight

LIVE UPDATES

