BREAKING: U.S. Military Disability Claims Rose Sharply After COVID-19 Vaccines Were Mandated — ICAN
Shocking revaluations obtained via Freedom of Information Act Request
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ICAN (Informed Consent Action Network) issued a Legal Update with shocking revaluations obtained via Freedom of Information Act Request.
The HighWire reports: ICAN filed a FOIA request to the Department of Veterans Affairs asking a simple question: how many service members filed disability claims after the COVID-19 vaccine mandate?
The data that came back is chilling.
Disability claims for myocarditis, pericarditis, encephalitis, Guillain-Barré syndrome, transverse myelitis, and other serious conditions spiked sharply in 2021 across active duty, reserve, and National Guard members, right as the mandate took effect.
Between December 2020 and December 2025, there were 5,980 VAERS reports filed on behalf of military members for COVID-19 vaccine adverse events. Fewer than 1% of vaccine adverse events are typically reported to VAERS. If that holds, the actual number of service members who suffered an adverse event could be as high as 598,000, roughly 29% of the entire military population.
In November 2021, then-Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told the public that the mandate would result in only “nominal attrition.” The data tells a very different story, and the people who paid the price are the same ones who put on the uniform and followed orders.
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Of course, the Covax doing what it was designed to do.
That's because they were conducting research using the US military - their usual lab rats. And the folks who don't understand this will just say hey, it is worth the cost and harm and death because trillions were saved. Lather, rinse, repeat. Also, propaganda intended to fool the US public, spread by the US government, on behalf of those who control and profit from the US, is legal now.
I would have to say the experiment was a huge success. I'm sure we "vaccine hesitant" folks will be addressed in future plandemic testing scenarios. That's why we are called that instead of "vaccine no f-ing way" folks. so they can say they are just trying to reassure us. They don't need an unjabbed control group, because they already know what results they will get.