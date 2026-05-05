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ICAN (Informed Consent Action Network) issued a Legal Update with shocking revaluations obtained via Freedom of Information Act Request.

The HighWire reports: ICAN filed a FOIA request to the Department of Veterans Affairs asking a simple question: how many service members filed disability claims after the COVID-19 vaccine mandate?

The data that came back is chilling.

Disability claims for myocarditis, pericarditis, encephalitis, Guillain-Barré syndrome, transverse myelitis, and other serious conditions spiked sharply in 2021 across active duty, reserve, and National Guard members, right as the mandate took effect.

Between December 2020 and December 2025, there were 5,980 VAERS reports filed on behalf of military members for COVID-19 vaccine adverse events. Fewer than 1% of vaccine adverse events are typically reported to VAERS. If that holds, the actual number of service members who suffered an adverse event could be as high as 598,000, roughly 29% of the entire military population.

In November 2021, then-Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told the public that the mandate would result in only “nominal attrition.” The data tells a very different story, and the people who paid the price are the same ones who put on the uniform and followed orders.

Full Legal Update

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