Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

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grahamlyons's avatar
grahamlyons
8h

Of course, the Covax doing what it was designed to do.

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djean111's avatar
djean111
8hEdited

That's because they were conducting research using the US military - their usual lab rats. And the folks who don't understand this will just say hey, it is worth the cost and harm and death because trillions were saved. Lather, rinse, repeat. Also, propaganda intended to fool the US public, spread by the US government, on behalf of those who control and profit from the US, is legal now.

I would have to say the experiment was a huge success. I'm sure we "vaccine hesitant" folks will be addressed in future plandemic testing scenarios. That's why we are called that instead of "vaccine no f-ing way" folks. so they can say they are just trying to reassure us. They don't need an unjabbed control group, because they already know what results they will get.

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