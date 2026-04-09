BREAKING: U.S. FERTILITY RATE COLLAPSES TO LOWEST LEVEL EVER RECORDED
"We now have clear evidence that the COVID-19 mRNA shots have crippled the reproductive capacity of humanity."
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Source: Nicolas Hulscher, MPH
A new CDC report confirms America is now reproducing at the lowest rate in recorded history.
Since 2021, 80% of Americans were injected with a sterilization agent masquerading as a “vaccine.”
“We now have clear evidence that the COVID-19 mRNA shots have crippled the reproductive capacity of humanity.”
The Depopulation Agenda is progressing precisely as planned
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"The Depopulation Agenda is progressing precisely as planned". Yep. So sad for women who are trying to start a family. What about the (fewer) newborn girls' future fertility?...
Unconventional warfare...?