Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

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Sophie Bertrand's avatar
Sophie Bertrand
4h

"The Depopulation Agenda is progressing precisely as planned". Yep. So sad for women who are trying to start a family. What about the (fewer) newborn girls' future fertility?...

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Dave Hamilton's avatar
Dave Hamilton
4h

Unconventional warfare...?

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