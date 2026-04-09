One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

⚡ What aren’t they telling you? Please Join Exposing the Darkness News on Telegram.

Source: Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

A new CDC report confirms America is now reproducing at the lowest rate in recorded history.

Since 2021, 80% of Americans were injected with a sterilization agent masquerading as a “vaccine.”

“We now have clear evidence that the COVID-19 mRNA shots have crippled the reproductive capacity of humanity.”

The Depopulation Agenda is progressing precisely as planned

Share

Related articles: