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The U.S. federal government has granted approval for Bill Gates’s company TerraPower to build a next-generation nuclear reactor in Wyoming, the first U.S. reactor approved in nearly a decade.

The decision by the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission comes as surging demand from artificial intelligence and data centers pushes major tech companies to secure their own long-term energy sources.

But the approval is also raising deeper concerns: as companies tied to figures like Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg, and other tech giants invest heavily in nuclear power, control over critical energy infrastructure may increasingly shift toward a small group of powerful corporations, reshaping who ultimately powers America’s future.

By Frank Bergman April 7, 2026

The U.S. federal government has just given Bill Gates’s new company the green light to begin construction of a nuclear reactor, marking a major shift in America’s energy landscape.

Gates’s new nuclear reactor project is the first to win government approval in nearly a decade.

The move is raising fresh questions about the growing alliance between Big Tech, government regulators, and the future of America’s energy grid.

Federal Approval Clears Path for Massive Nuclear Project

The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission has granted a construction permit to TerraPower to build a next-generation nuclear reactor in western Wyoming.

TerraPower is a company founded and funded by Gates.

The project, valued at roughly $4 billion, will involve a sodium-cooled reactor, an advanced design that differs significantly from traditional nuclear plants.

TerraPower CEO Chris Levesque confirmed the milestone, stating:

“We have spent thousands of manpower hours working to achieve this momentous accomplishment.”

The reactor is expected to be completed by 2030.

It will generate up to 500 megawatts of electricity at peak capacity, enough to power around 400,000 homes.

AI Boom Driving Energy Expansion

The approval comes as energy demand surges across the United States.

The demand is driven in large part by the rapid expansion of artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure.

The computer systems that power AI demand huge levels of power.

Major tech firms, including Mark Zuckerberg’s company Meta, are now aggressively investing in nuclear energy to secure reliable power for data centers.

Meta has already entered into multiple agreements with nuclear developers, including TerraPower and Oklo, while also partnering with Vistra to purchase electricity from existing nuclear plants.

These deals aim to bring new reactors online as early as 2030, with some projects targeting capacities large enough to power entire cities.

A New Era of Tech-Controlled Energy?

The scale of these investments is unprecedented.

Meta alone is backing projects that could generate hundreds of megawatts of power, while other tech giants, including Amazon and Microsoft, are also securing long-term nuclear energy agreements.

Supporters argue nuclear power offers a stable, around-the-clock energy source that can meet the massive demands of AI systems.

A steady 24/7 power source is something solar and wind cannot consistently provide.

But critics warn that this shift concentrates enormous influence over energy infrastructure in the hands of a small group of powerful corporations.

Promises and Concerns Around Nuclear Expansion

TerraPower claims its reactor design will produce less radioactive waste than older nuclear technologies, while delivering consistent power.

However, nuclear energy still generates long-lasting radioactive waste that must be carefully managed, an issue that has remained unresolved for decades.

The Wyoming facility will be built near a former coal plant, signaling a broader transition away from traditional energy sources toward nuclear-backed systems.

What This Signals Moving Forward

The approval of Gates’s reactor is more than just a single project, as it signals a broader pivot in U.S. energy strategy.

As AI demand accelerates and power consumption surges, nuclear energy is rapidly re-emerging as a central pillar of the grid.

At the same time, the growing role of tech billionaires and corporations in shaping that future is likely to intensify debate over who ultimately controls the infrastructure powering modern society.

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