Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

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Jorge Fernandez's avatar
Jorge Fernandez
2h

Bill "jab-'em" Gates has a green light for nuclear plants ........ gee, what could go wrong?

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Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
2h

Let's hope he blows himself up.

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