Source: Jim Ferguson

Rep. Ro Khanna says the Epstein scandal is no longer just about disgraced individuals — it threatens the entire British establishment.



“This is the most vulnerable the British monarchy has ever been… maybe this will be the end of the monarchy.”



Khanna points directly to Prince Andrew and Peter Mandelson, calling the Epstein files a window into elite impunity — a protected club that answers to no one.



He says stripping titles isn’t accountability.



He says silence isn’t enough.



He says the King must answer what he knew — and when.



If the British monarchy falls under the weight of Epstein, it won’t fall alone.



The entire transatlantic elite class is exposed.



Buckle up.

