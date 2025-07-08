One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

The UK Parliament is announcing the largest-ever Pegasus pandemic response exercise as part of a new "Resilience Action Plan" for national emergencies, including the creation of new biosafety centers and a "Resilience Academy" to be completed later this year.

The government's pandemic planning has been stepped up in response to recommendations from the Covid-19 Inquiry Module 1 report.

Source

The commitment is part of the Welsh Government’s comprehensive response to the UK Covid-19 Inquiry’s first module published today, which examined the nation's preparedness and resilience prior to the pandemic.

Source

The UK Government will send a test Emergency Alert to mobile phones across the UK at around 15:00 on 7th September 2025

Source

US Creates Permanent New Pandemic Agency for Decade of Vaccines. "Catastrophic Contagion" Simulation. Office of Pandemic Preparedness and Response Policy.

Share

Related articles: