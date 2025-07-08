BREAKING: UK Parliament Announces the Largest-Ever Pandemic Exercise "Pegasus"
They are going to do it again.
The UK Parliament is announcing the largest-ever Pegasus pandemic response exercise as part of a new "Resilience Action Plan" for national emergencies, including the creation of new biosafety centers and a "Resilience Academy" to be completed later this year.
The government's pandemic planning has been stepped up in response to recommendations from the Covid-19 Inquiry Module 1 report.
The commitment is part of the Welsh Government’s comprehensive response to the UK Covid-19 Inquiry’s first module published today, which examined the nation's preparedness and resilience prior to the pandemic.
The UK Government will send a test Emergency Alert to mobile phones across the UK at around 15:00 on 7th September 2025
US Creates Permanent New Pandemic Agency for Decade of Vaccines. "Catastrophic Contagion" Simulation. Office of Pandemic Preparedness and Response Policy.
The Brits have allowed themselves to be invaded by Muslims. This cult would like to kill every non-Muslim now like several of the largest cities in Great Britain have Muslim mayors. What the hell?
...biosafety centers and a "Resilience Academy" 🤔...