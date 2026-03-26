Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

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Brian Klunder's avatar
Brian Klunder
5h

The WHO is also setting up a gridwork where they want to preemptively vaccinate for pandemics before they occur!

Thank you, Lioness

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Tom Haviland's avatar
Tom Haviland
4h

Your government admits ZERO faults in the way that they tyrannically handled the Covid pandemic last time. In fact, the only "lessons learned" from last time is that they want to lock you down, mask you up, and forcibly jab you up quicker and harder the next time! No apologies. No "medical freedom" laws have been put in place during the last 6 years as a way for them to say, "Your government is sorry that they screwed you last time."

So what will you do next time? The answer is simple: SAY "NO" !!!

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