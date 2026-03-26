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By Niamh Harris March 26, 2026

The British government has just released a new “PANDEMIC PLAN”

The “All Pandemics Hazard Bill” aims to make lockdowns and other draconian measures easier to enforce and £1 billion has already been allocated as a new pandemic is deemed to be a “certainty.”

The plan, unveiled on Wednesday by the Department of Health and Social Care, is based on the government’s view that another pandemic is inevitable. However, officials expect it to differ from previous outbreaks, requiring a more flexible and adaptable response.

The strategy, according to The Telegraph proposes introducing an “All Pandemics Hazard Bill”, a piece of legislation that would allow the government to quickly adapt emergency measures in response to how a disease spreads. The Department of Health and Social Care will be responsible for drafting the bill, which is expected to be completed by March 2027.

The document states that the legislation will take a modular approach, allowing measures to be selected and applied as needed when a pandemic is declared or considered imminent, depending on the nature of the disease.

This marks the first pandemic preparedness strategy since the 2011 plan, which focused primarily on influenza and was later criticised for leaving the UK underprepared for Covid-19.

The new framework has been shaped in part by Exercise Pegasus, a large-scale simulation carried out last year that modelled the spread of a novel pathogen and tested the government’s response. A full report on the exercise is expected to be published by the Department of Health and Social Care later this year.

Overall, the government has committed £1 billion to strengthening pandemic preparedness under the plan.

As part of the initiative, a new contact tracing system will be developed and operated by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA). It will use live location data and artificial intelligence to deliver faster, large-scale detection and alert capabilities during future outbreaks.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) will explore potential partnerships with major technology companies to deliver the system, which is expected to be ready for deployment by 2030 if required.

In addition to expanding PPE stockpiles, the government will invest £250 million in a new biosecurity hub in Harlow, Essex. The facility will focus on researching high-risk pathogens and developing vaccines and treatments.

Although the hub was first announced in July last year, the government now expects it to become operational by 2038.

Further funding will also be directed towards strengthening domestic vaccine development, with the aim of providing vaccinations to the UK population within 100 days of a new pandemic emerging — a benchmark widely regarded as the global standard for reducing deaths and minimising economic and social disruption.

As part of this effort, the government will continue its partnership with Moderna, the US-based pharmaceutical company known for pioneering mRNA vaccines. In 2022, Moderna signed a 10-year agreement to build a research and manufacturing facility in Oxfordshire, with the capacity to produce up to 250 million doses annually.

The same medical elites who enforced deadly COVID policies are now pushing harsher penalties against doctors who question the official narrative; history may repeat if we don’t pay attention.

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