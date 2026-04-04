Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

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grahamlyons's avatar
grahamlyons
1d

The "experts" pushing this nonsense are not only shills for Harma, they are now shrill like cicadas.

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Debra L.'s avatar
Debra L.
1d

With all the info out their on the dangers of the killshot, how many sheep will sacrifice their children?? Maybe they will offer a free burger..can't fix stupid .

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