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Matthew James Sullivan, a 39-year-old Air Force veteran with top-secret clearance, was found dead just weeks after agreeing to testify before Congress about alleged classified UFO programs.

Officials have ruled his death an accidental drug overdose, but the timing, and a growing list of similar deaths and disappearances among scientists and defense insiders, has intensified scrutiny.

Lawmakers and investigators examine a growing pattern of deaths among scientists and insiders tied to sensitive research.

By Frank Bergman April 27, 2026

In a development that is igniting major concerns over a growing pattern of deaths tied to sensitive government research, a decorated Air Force veteran who was preparing to testify before Congress about the government’s alleged secret UFO programs has been found dead under what officials are calling an “accidental overdose.”

Matthew James Sullivan, a 39-year-old with top-secret clearances, was discovered dead at his home in Falls Church, Virginia, on May 12, 2024.

Sullivan died unexpectedly just weeks after agreeing to testify before Congress.

Whistleblower Dies Weeks Before Planned Testimony

Sullivan had reportedly committed to appearing at congressional hearings scheduled for November 2024.

During the hearing, he was expected to provide firsthand testimony regarding alleged government “legacy” UFO crash retrieval programs.

His death was initially described in early reports as a suicide.

However, no confirmed cause was released at the time.

The circumstances surrounding his suspicious death have been withheld from the public until now.

Officials have now been forced to release findings from the investigation amid increasing scrutiny over the deaths and disappearances of over a dozen top American scientists and high-level officials.

Authorities have now disclosed that the Northern Virginia District Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled the death an “accidental drug overdose” involving a combination of alcohol, alprazolam (Xanax), cyclobenzaprine, and imipramine.

The timing of the death, coming shortly after Sullivan agreed to testify, has raised serious questions among lawmakers and observers.

Claims of Involvement in Classified UFO Programs

According to reporting cited in the case, Sullivan had worked in highly sensitive roles with the Air Force Intelligence Agency, the National Air and Space Intelligence Center (NASIC), and the National Security Agency (NSA).

Sources have claimed he was connected to long-running classified programs involving crash retrieval and reverse engineering of non-human craft.

Retired Air Force Maj. Gen. David Abba, who spoke at Sullivan’s funeral, said he carried “the burden that a select few in this nation have of truly understanding what’s going on.”

His anticipated testimony was expected to add to claims made by other whistleblowers, including former intelligence official David Grusch, who has stated that the United States possesses non-human “biologics.”

Lawmakers Demand Answers

Rep. Eric Burlison (R-MO) has called for further investigation into Sullivan’s death, raising concerns about the circumstances.

In a letter to FBI Director Kash Patel, Burlison wrote:

“Mr. Sullivan’s death was a local Virginia medical examiner case, and the manner and circumstances of his death raise substantial questions, as he was preparing to provide testimony to Congress…

“The sudden and suspicious circumstances surrounding his death raise significant concerns about potential foul play and the safety of other individuals involved in this matter.”

The FBI has confirmed it is “spearheading the effort to look for connections into the missing and deceased scientists,” working alongside the Department of Energy, Department of War, and other agencies.

Growing List of Deaths and Disappearances

Sullivan’s case is one of many now drawing renewed attention as part of a broader pattern involving scientists, researchers, and officials tied to advanced aerospace, defense, and classified programs.

Among the cases cited:

• Air Force Maj. Gen. William “Neil” McCasland, reported missing in 2026

• Melissa Casias and Anthony Chavez, linked to Los Alamos National Laboratory, went missing in 2025

• Steven Garcia, a defense-related security specialist, went missing in 2025

• Monica Jacinto Reza, an aerospace engineer, went missing in 2025

• Frank Maiwald, a NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory engineer, died in 2024

• Nuno Loureiro, an MIT physicist, shot dead in 2025

• Carl Grillmair, a Caltech researcher, killed in 2026

• Jason Thomas, a chemical biology researcher, found dead in 2026

Earlier Case of Researcher Amy Eskridge Raises Similar Questions

The case of Amy Eskridge, a 34-year-old aerospace researcher who died in 2022, has also resurfaced amid the broader scrutiny.

Authorities ruled her death a suicide, but her case has drawn renewed attention due to statements she reportedly made before her death.

“If you see any report that I killed myself, I most definitely did not,” Eskridge reportedly said in a message to a friend.

“If you see any report that I overdosed, I most definitely did not.”

She had also warned of escalating threats tied to her research into advanced propulsion and anti-gravity technology.

“I need to disclose soon, man,” she said in a prior interview.

“I need to publish soon because it’s like escalating.”

Additional Death Adds to Concerns

More recently, prominent UFO researcher and author David Wilcock was found dead in Colorado last week.

Authorities described Wilcock’s death as an apparent suicide.

According to police, Wilcock suffered a sudden “mental health crisis” and shot himself in the head.

Just two days before his death, Wilcock went live on YouTube and made chilling remarks about a pattern of deaths in his community.

“I’m excited to be here, you know, every day that I have on earth is a gift and a blessing, and I’m very grateful for that, because frankly, people are disappearing,” he said.

“Scientists are going missing.

“It’s a little bit scary.”

Pattern Raises National Security Questions

While authorities have not confirmed any direct links between these cases, the clustering of deaths and disappearances among individuals connected to sensitive research has drawn increasing attention from lawmakers and federal agencies.

Investigations remain ongoing, but the unanswered questions surrounding Sullivan’s death and others like it continue to fuel concern about whether a broader pattern exists.

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