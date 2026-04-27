Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

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HexxeH's avatar
HexxeH
2h

Something is very wrong with these deaths surrounding disclosure. If it wasn’t threatening the deep state this would not happen. Every whistleblower should be protected. All information should be released immediately. Humanity has the right to know.

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Ed's avatar
Ed
2h

The whistleblowers should meet in secret (just like those who worship the devil) and then all agree to come out in droves to flood the news everywhere at the same time. The forces of darkness can't kill all of them and will give up once the cat is out of the bag. More brave patriot whistleblowers please take a stand!

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