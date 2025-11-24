BREAKING: Two Largest COVID-19 “Vaccines” Safety Studies Confirm They Are NOT SAFE FOR HUMAN USE
"...two MASSIVE studies that just throw the whole 'safe and effective' narrative out of the water."
Source: Nicolas Hulscher, MPH
The two largest COVID-19 “vaccine” safety studies ever conducted (n=184 MILLION) confirm they are NOT SAFE FOR HUMAN USE
“The first ones by Faksova and colleagues, this had 99 Million people in it. They found 500% increased risk of Myocarditis, 300% increased risk of spinal cord inflammation, which can be permanently disabling.”
“And then we have the second largest vaccine safety study ever conducted, which was published a few weeks ago, that had 85 Million people in it and had a control group. So it was about 40 Million vaccinated, 40 Million weren’t. It was a meta analysis.
They found 300% increased risks of Heart attack, 200% increased risk of arrhythmias, about 250% increased risk of stroke.”
“Now we have the largest population size ever studied that was vaccinated, and we find these massive risks”
Heart Attack (+286%, dose 2)
Stroke (+240%, dose 1)
Brain/Spinal Cord Inflammation (+278%, dose 1)
Myocarditis (+510%, dose 2)
Brain Clots (+223%, dose 1)
Coronary Artery Disease (+244%, dose 2)
Cardiac Arrhythmia (+199%, dose 1)
Guillain-Barré Syndrome (+149%, dose 1)
Florida’s top health official is calling for a ban on Covid injections, warning that mRNA “vaccines” are not safe for use by “any human beings.”
it was never about anything but
GREED and insatiable need to
CONTROL
To this day they push the same now targeting 65+ in a new and innovative
jab
I guess they failed to kill sufficient in their first attempt
I wonder what the studies say for thought who got Covid vaxX6, how much time they have left...my mom is in this category.