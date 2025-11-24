One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

⚡ What aren’t they telling you? Please Join Exposing the Darkness News on Telegram.

Source: Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

The two largest COVID-19 “vaccine” safety studies ever conducted (n=184 MILLION) confirm they are NOT SAFE FOR HUMAN USE

“The first ones by Faksova and colleagues, this had 99 Million people in it. They found 500% increased risk of Myocarditis, 300% increased risk of spinal cord inflammation, which can be permanently disabling.”

“And then we have the second largest vaccine safety study ever conducted, which was published a few weeks ago, that had 85 Million people in it and had a control group. So it was about 40 Million vaccinated, 40 Million weren’t. It was a meta analysis.

They found 300% increased risks of Heart attack, 200% increased risk of arrhythmias, about 250% increased risk of stroke.”

“Now we have the largest population size ever studied that was vaccinated, and we find these massive risks”

Heart Attack (+286%, dose 2)

Stroke (+240%, dose 1)

Brain/Spinal Cord Inflammation (+278%, dose 1)

Myocarditis (+510%, dose 2)

Brain Clots (+223%, dose 1)

Coronary Artery Disease (+244%, dose 2)

Cardiac Arrhythmia (+199%, dose 1)

Guillain-Barré Syndrome (+149%, dose 1)

Florida’s top health official is calling for a ban on Covid injections, warning that mRNA “vaccines” are not safe for use by “any human beings.”

Share

Related articles:







