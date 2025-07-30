BREAKING: Tsunami Alerts Issued for Hawaii, West Coast After Magnitude 8.8 Earthquake Off Russia
‘Strongest in decades’ earthquake triggers tsunami: LIVE UPDATES
Tsunami alerts issued for Hawaii, West Coast after magnitude 8.8 earthquake off Russia
A magnitude 8.8 earthquake struck off Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula on July 29, triggering tsunami alerts for the entire U.S. West Coast and prompting evacuation warnings in Hawaii, the U.S. Geological Survey said.
The earthquake was recorded at 7:24 p.m. ET, about 78 miles east-southeast of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, Russia, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said in its updated assessment. The agency said the quake was shallow, at a depth of about 12 miles. Shortly before 11:30 p.m. ET, a tsunami advisory was upgraded to a warning for the coastal areas of California, from Cape Mendocino to the Oregon-California border, the weather service said. A tsunami warning means significant inundation is possible….
President Donald Trump took to social media to warn of the tsunami, saying that a watch was in effect for the Pacific Coast of the United States.
Additional footage of the magnitude 8.8 earthquake hitting far-eastern Russia early today
Japan right now as Tsunami waves begin
Hawaii Orders Evacuation | Panic Grips Island as Massive Tsunami Hits, Sirens Scream | Earthquake…
Tsunami simulator shows the potential waves that could reach the US West Coast
All beaches, harbors, and the pier in Huntington Beach, California have been closed due to the Tsunami Advisory.
West coast, this is when you need to be prepared
TSUNAMI WARNING ISSUED FOR NORTHERN CALIFORNIA From Cape Mendocino to the Oregon border. GET AWAY FROM THE COASTLINE!
The USGS has upgraded the Russia earthquake to M8.8, tying it as the 5th-strongest earthquake ever recorded globally.
Hoping everyone stays safe 🙏
