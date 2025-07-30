One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

A magnitude 8.8 earthquake struck off Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula on July 29, triggering tsunami alerts for the entire U.S. West Coast and prompting evacuation warnings in Hawaii, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The earthquake was recorded at 7:24 p.m. ET, about 78 miles east-southeast of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, Russia, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said in its updated assessment. The agency said the quake was shallow, at a depth of about 12 miles. Shortly before 11:30 p.m. ET, a tsunami advisory was upgraded to a warning for the coastal areas of California, from Cape Mendocino to the Oregon-California border, the weather service said. A tsunami warning means significant inundation is possible….

President Donald Trump took to social media to warn of the tsunami, saying that a watch was in effect for the Pacific Coast of the United States.

TSUNAMI WARNING ISSUED FOR NORTHERN CALIFORNIA From Cape Mendocino to the Oregon border. GET AWAY FROM THE COASTLINE!

The USGS has upgraded the Russia earthquake to M8.8, tying it as the 5th-strongest earthquake ever recorded globally.

