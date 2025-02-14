One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

By Greg Norman Fox News

President Donald Trump signed an executive order Friday barring schools who still have coronavirus vaccine mandates from receiving federal funds.

The order, according to a report from Breitbart confirmed by the White House, prohibits "federal funds from being used to support or subsidize an educational service agency, state education agency, local education agency, elementary school, secondary school, or institution of higher education that requires students to have received a COVID-19 vaccination to attend in-person education programs."

It also tasks Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy and the Secretary of Education to establish guidelines for compliance and to "provide a plan to end coercive COVID-19 vaccine mandates."

That includes coming up with a system to block federal funding to "educational entities" that have coronavirus vaccine mandates.

"That solves that problem," Trump said in the Oval Office.

