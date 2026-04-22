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By Baxter Dmitry April 21, 2026

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has confirmed that a Trump administration executive order requiring U.S. banks to verify citizenship for every customer — new and existing — is actively “in process.”

The policy means millions of Americans will have no choice but to obtain and present a U.S. passport containing embedded biometric facial data or risk being locked out of the banking system entirely.

Bessent made the remarks last week at a Semafor dinner and the CNBC Invest in America Forum. He argued banks must fully “know your customer,” including legal immigration status, and declared that undocumented immigrants “don’t have a right to be in the banking system.”

Reports indicate the order would accept passports as the primary proof of citizenship, while REAL IDs and many other common documents that Americans have traditionally used to prove their identity “do not qualify.”

The Biometric Trap

Every U.S. passport issued since 2007 is a biometric e-Passport. It contains an RFID chip that stores your personal data along with a digital facial image specifically formatted for government facial recognition systems. Although applying only requires a standard photo, that photo becomes permanent biometric data held by the State Department.

By tying bank accounts to passport verification, the executive order transforms this biometric passport into a de facto national ID requirement for financial survival. Tens of millions of Americans without a valid passport will now be forced to get one — handing over their facial biometrics to the government in the process. This is not voluntary. It is compulsory access to your most personal biological identifier just to hold a checking or savings account.

Secretary Scott Bessent helped George Soros “break the Bank of England.” Now he’s running the U.S. Treasury

Scott Bessent: Soros Protégé Turned Treasury Secretary

Scott Bessent is no outsider to elite financial power. He spent years at Soros Fund Management, playing a direct role in the notorious 1992 “Black Wednesday” raid that netted over $1 billion by crashing the British pound and forcing the UK out of the European Exchange Rate Mechanism.

He later served as chief investment officer under Soros and helped execute other major bets against national currencies, including the Japanese yen. Bessent even launched his own hedge fund with substantial seed money from Soros himself.

Now, as Treasury Secretary, this longtime Soros ally is the public face of a policy that funnels ordinary Americans into a biometric database through their bank accounts.

The Real Agenda: Building the Globalist Digital Control Grid

This is not merely an immigration enforcement tool. It is a critical step in the long-planned construction of a national — and ultimately global — biometric surveillance system. By requiring biometric passports for banking access, the government is creating the infrastructure to link every citizen’s face, identity, and financial life into one centralized digital profile.

This matches exactly what independent researchers and whistleblowers have warned about for decades: a cashless society where your biometric data becomes the key to every transaction.

Once your face is digitized and tied to your bank account, it becomes trivial to track, freeze, or deny access to funds based on compliance, social credit scores, or political behavior. The “know your customer” excuse is cover for building the Mark of the Beast-style system that eliminates financial privacy forever.

The Soros connection makes the picture even clearer. For years, Soros and his network have funded open-border policies, global governance initiatives, and digital ID projects worldwide. Placing one of his most trusted protégés inside the Trump administration to push this biometric banking mandate is not a coincidence — it is the quiet continuation of the globalist agenda, now dressed up in America First rhetoric.

Whether under Trump or any other administration, the end goal remains the same: total control through biometric identification linked to your money. Americans who value freedom must recognize this for what it is — the slow rollout of a digital prison where your own face becomes the lock on your bank account.

The executive order is still in draft form as of April 21, 2026, but the direction is unmistakable. This is how they build the cage: one “security” measure at a time.

“It’s not technocracy. It’s slavery.”

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