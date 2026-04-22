Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

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Jorge Fernandez's avatar
Jorge Fernandez
4hEdited

Since the 1990's I've been yelling at the top of my voice that the day that they implement a Universal Digital System (UDS) will be **THE END** of life as humanity has known it for all recorded history.

In the 1990's that day was still decades away - NO LONGER! It is now palpable, being formed right before our eyes. At the rate it's going, it's conceivable that a mere months from now we have a UDS. We may have a year or two, but it won't be many - be assured of that.

Trump, of course, is doing everything he can to make the UDS a reality. That is the objective of the Globalist Bank Cabal and Trump, a good order-follower, will follow their orders to make it happen.

Be awake, the UDS is *THE* most important (earthly) event in your life and that of your children.

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Abigail Starke's avatar
Abigail Starke
5h

What can we do to not allow this?

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