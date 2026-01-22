One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Source: Truth Seeker

Trump: “…We did a phenomenal job. I don’t think we got the credit we deserve. We did something that…Operation Warp Speed, which some people say it was one of the greatest military feats ever.”

Sasha Latypova: “I told you so, didn't I?

Covid was NOT a public health event. It has NOTHING to do with science, health, illness, viruses, etc.

It is an ongoing military operation, a military coup, and Trump pulled the trigger on it.

He is proud of the mass murder of Americans, service members and people worldwide.”

Source: Sense Receptor

"In 2020... what happened with this COVID 'live exercise,' as Mike Pompeo called it, they the U.S. military essentially crossed the proverbial Rubicon... They deployed the military on U.S. soil."

“The lockdown-until-vaccine response, A MILITARY RESPONSE...killed millions...we have to look for the origins of the response...not the origins of the virus.”

