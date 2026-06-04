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Source: Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Trump administration will "re-engage" with Bill Gates' vaccine cartel GAVI for Ebola "vaccines" after RFK Jr. pulled $600 MILLION in funding over vaccine child deaths.

The State Department makes our global health decisions now... and they're siding with Bill Gates.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio has confirmed that the Trump administration will “re-engage” with Gavi, the Bill Gates-funded Vaccine Alliance, despite concerns previously raised by Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Last year, Kennedy suspended U.S. funding to Gavi, arguing that the organization had failed to adequately address vaccine safety issues and calling on it to rebuild public trust. Rubio told the Senate Foreign Relations Committee that the State Department decided several weeks ago to resume engagement with Gavi, citing global health priorities and the Ebola outbreak in Africa.

The move marks a notable shift in policy and raises questions about whether the concerns that led to the funding freeze have been resolved.

Below is Jon Fleetwood’s full report on the Trump administration’s decision to re-engage with Gavi.

Former HUD official Catherine Austin Fitts says recent confirmation hearings revealed something unmistakable: Washington is committed to depopulation.

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