BREAKING: Trump Administration Will Re-Engage With Bill Gates' Vaccine Cartel GAVI for Ebola "Vaccines"
State Department Reverses Course on Gavi Following RFK Jr.'s Funding Suspension
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Source: Nicolas Hulscher, MPH
Trump administration will "re-engage" with Bill Gates' vaccine cartel GAVI for Ebola "vaccines" after RFK Jr. pulled $600 MILLION in funding over vaccine child deaths.
The State Department makes our global health decisions now... and they're siding with Bill Gates.
Secretary of State Marco Rubio has confirmed that the Trump administration will “re-engage” with Gavi, the Bill Gates-funded Vaccine Alliance, despite concerns previously raised by Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
Last year, Kennedy suspended U.S. funding to Gavi, arguing that the organization had failed to adequately address vaccine safety issues and calling on it to rebuild public trust. Rubio told the Senate Foreign Relations Committee that the State Department decided several weeks ago to resume engagement with Gavi, citing global health priorities and the Ebola outbreak in Africa.
The move marks a notable shift in policy and raises questions about whether the concerns that led to the funding freeze have been resolved.
Below is Jon Fleetwood’s full report on the Trump administration’s decision to re-engage with Gavi.
Former HUD official Catherine Austin Fitts says recent confirmation hearings revealed something unmistakable: Washington is committed to depopulation.
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Rubio says they aka the state dept and Trump need to,”drive this to an outcome.” What outcome? Why doesn’t the man state what outcome he is looking for? RFK has been clear on what outcome he is looking for. It sounds like the state department wants people to die from forced/mandated vaccinations. All of these diseases have been built in a lab. All of them have been funded by the United States government. All of the “vaccinations” to prevent these lab created diseases have been funded by the United States government through many sources. Bill Gates is an extension of that. It is a level of evil that is unacceptable.
Not sure what has happened to Trump, but he is a lost cause. Ebola vaccines at warp speed, and Trump is looking forward to his stock portfolio.