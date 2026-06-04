Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Debra Mackney's avatar
Debra Mackney
2h

Rubio says they aka the state dept and Trump need to,”drive this to an outcome.” What outcome? Why doesn’t the man state what outcome he is looking for? RFK has been clear on what outcome he is looking for. It sounds like the state department wants people to die from forced/mandated vaccinations. All of these diseases have been built in a lab. All of them have been funded by the United States government. All of the “vaccinations” to prevent these lab created diseases have been funded by the United States government through many sources. Bill Gates is an extension of that. It is a level of evil that is unacceptable.

Reply
Share
Ricardo Padilla's avatar
Ricardo Padilla
2h

Not sure what has happened to Trump, but he is a lost cause. Ebola vaccines at warp speed, and Trump is looking forward to his stock portfolio.

Reply
Share
3 replies
11 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Lioness of Judah · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture