Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Selah's avatar
Selah
1h

Does anyone remember back in the 80's/90's when toxic shock syndrome was being reported regarding tampons? Interesting. I'm sure chemicals have nothing to do with it.

Reply
Share
RM's avatar
RM
1h

You have to be a special type of stupid to sign up for a clinical trial after the entire Covid19 culling.

Reply
Share
1 reply
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Lioness of Judah · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture