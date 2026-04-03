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Source: Dan Dicks

“You are not gonna believe what they are pulling now in Canada.

If you thought the gaslighting around the COVID shots could not get any more Orwellian, just wait until you see this my friends, because Canada just took it to a whole new level.”

Canada just quietly rebranded its Vaccine Injury Support Program, they literally removed the word "INJURY" from the title.

As of April 1st, the old VISP is gone and in its place is the shiny new "Vaccine Impact Assistance Program" (VIAP).

While over 11,000 serious injuries and 442 deaths have been reported, the government has only paid out $18 million to victims after funneling tens of millions to a private contractor.

They're still buying more shots, still gaslighting the injured, and now they're playing word games to hide the damage.

In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth breaks down the shocking rebrand, the pathetic “assistance” being offered, and why this is one of the most disgusting acts of damage control we’ve seen yet.

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