BREAKING: They Removed The Word “INJURY” – Canada’s Shocking VACCINE DAMAGE COVER-UP Exposed!
Canada just quietly rebranded its Vaccine Injury Support Program, they literally removed the word "INJURY" from the title.
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Source: Dan Dicks
“You are not gonna believe what they are pulling now in Canada.
If you thought the gaslighting around the COVID shots could not get any more Orwellian, just wait until you see this my friends, because Canada just took it to a whole new level.”
Canada just quietly rebranded its Vaccine Injury Support Program, they literally removed the word "INJURY" from the title.
As of April 1st, the old VISP is gone and in its place is the shiny new "Vaccine Impact Assistance Program" (VIAP).
While over 11,000 serious injuries and 442 deaths have been reported, the government has only paid out $18 million to victims after funneling tens of millions to a private contractor.
They're still buying more shots, still gaslighting the injured, and now they're playing word games to hide the damage.
In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth breaks down the shocking rebrand, the pathetic “assistance” being offered, and why this is one of the most disgusting acts of damage control we’ve seen yet.
Related articles:
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CANADA FOI BOMBSHELL: Emails Expose Secret No-Consent RSV Palivizumab Experiments on Inuit Children
HORRIFYING: Canada’s $1.2 Trillion ‘Depopulation Plan’ Exposed: Gov’t Plot to Euthanize 14.7 Million Citizens Uncovered
Canadian Immunization Research Network, Which Evaluates Vaccines, Is Funded By Big Pharma
A Cesspool Of Corruption In Ottawa: AstraZeneca Maker, Emergent BioSolutions, Lobbying All Federal Parties
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We tried to warn humanity and we were laughing at, yelled at, censored, restricted, banned permanently! Friends and family ignored our warnings! And we are still here fine!
Another example of government not giving a flip about its citizens.
In my view, they never have and never will !!!