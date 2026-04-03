Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

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Eric's avatar
Eric
2d

We tried to warn humanity and we were laughing at, yelled at, censored, restricted, banned permanently! Friends and family ignored our warnings! And we are still here fine!

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John Roberts's avatar
John Roberts
2d

Another example of government not giving a flip about its citizens.

In my view, they never have and never will !!!

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