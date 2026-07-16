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Source: Sense Receptor

The legendary Dr. Andrew Wakefield on “vaccines” as a depopulation tool

“Bill Gates... said we can reduce population rates if we institute vaccination schedules... in East Africa... they did it—with funding from the Gates Foundation—[deploying] a deliberate depopulation program”

“what they [did was take] the tetanus vaccine and [integrate] into the tetanus vaccine a molecule that was identical to human chorionic gonadotropin, hCG. hCG is essential for the maintenance of a healthy pregnancy”

“what they were doing by giving an injection of hCG is for mothers to produce an immune response against hCG, and therefore they would abort their pregnancies or couldn’t get pregnant in the first place”

“It was a deliberate, calculated strategy to prevent mothers from conceiving. The mothers knew nothing about this at all. They were told that they were being given tetanus vaccine to protect their babies from neonatal tetanus”

“It’s staggering. The words fail me. So, yes, depopulation is real”

This clip of Wakefield, who published a seminal study in The Lancet in 1998 potentially linking the MMR jabs to autism, is taken from a discussion with Charlie Robinson posted to YouTube on July 12, 2026.

Partial transcription of clip

“People would ask me this question at conferences. Professionals would ask me this question. Do you think that this is a deliberate policy? Do you think vaccination policy is being used as a way of depopulation? And Bill Gates quoted that it was.

“He said, we can reduce population rates if we institute vaccination schedules. Which was a little alarming. Very alarming.

“But I thought to myself at the time when I was asked this question, this is a— what an extraordinarily clumsy way of doing it. Who are you trying to depopulate? Because the people who are going to get access to these vaccines first and foremost are going to be maybe the professional classes who want to emulate what’s going on in the, in America and elsewhere. And so you’re going to be damaging your, the wealthier population, perhaps the employees, the employers.

“But I wasn’t sure about it. And then I was asked to direct and make a film with Bobby Kennedy about this very issue in East Africa. It was taking place elsewhere around the world. And what they had done, with funding from the Gates Foundation, is to embark on a deliberate depopulation program.

“And what they had done is taken the tetanus vaccine and integrated into the tetanus vaccine, a molecule that was identical to human chorionic gonadotropin, hCG. hCG is essential for the maintenance of a healthy pregnancy. A woman produces it during pregnancy and it protects the growing fetus.

“What they were doing by giving an injection of hCG is for mothers to produce an immune response against hCG, and therefore they would abort their pregnancies or couldn’t get pregnant in the first place.

“It was a deliberate, calculated strategy to prevent mothers from conceiving. The mothers knew nothing about this at all. They were told that they were being given tetanus vaccine to protect their babies from neonatal tetanus that might come from a contaminated bottle or a contaminated wound.

“Sometimes they would rub cow dung on the umbilical cord stump as a traditional way of dealing with or preventing infection. And so babies would develop. Some babies would develop tetanus. And this was being used, this vaccine strategy, was being used to protect the neonatal— No, it wasn’t. No, it wasn’t. It was being done to render these women infertile, to abort.

“So when I made that movie, and this is not a secret. There are published papers from India talking about their development of this vaccine, the purpose of their developing this vaccine and its deployment in the Third World.

“So this was out in the open. I was absolutely staggered. And the lack of informed consent these poor mothers, not told at all, had no idea what they were getting involved in. Treating them. It’s staggering. The words fail me. So, yes, depopulation, real.”

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