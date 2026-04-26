BREAKING: The CIA BURIED a Soviet Study in the 1950s Showing Anti-Parasitics Suppress Cancer Growth—and Kept It CLASSIFIED for OVER 60 YEARS
An entire generation of cancer research was DERAILED, and millions of cancer victims have paid the price.
Exposing The Darkness is a reader-supported publication. To support my work, please consider becoming a paid subscriber.
One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:
⚡ What aren’t they telling you? Please Join Exposing the Darkness News on Telegram.
Source: Nicolas Hulscher, MPH
The CIA CLASSIFIED a 1950s study showing anti-parasitics disrupt cancer growth—and kept it BURIED for over HALF A CENTURY.
Millions of cancer victims have paid the price as this vital line of research was set back DECADES.
BIOCHEMICAL RESEMBLANCE BETWEEN ENDOPARASITES AND MALIGNANT TUMORS (1950)
Nicolas Hulscher: We found 84% of cancer patients taking Ivermectin and Mebendazole for 6 months declared their cancer was either COMPLETELY GONE, REGRESSED, or STOPPED SPREADING.
It’s no surprise the CIA BURIED a 1950s study for over HALF A CENTURY showing anti-parasitics disrupt cancer growth.
Related articles:
Seems that the depopulation agenda is at least 75 years old.
And I know someone who still calls Ivermectin horse paste. The world is so much more evil than I had imagined.