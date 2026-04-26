Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

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Alec McQueen's avatar
Alec McQueen
4h

Seems that the depopulation agenda is at least 75 years old.

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djean111's avatar
djean111
4h

And I know someone who still calls Ivermectin horse paste. The world is so much more evil than I had imagined.

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