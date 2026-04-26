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Source: Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

The CIA CLASSIFIED a 1950s study showing anti-parasitics disrupt cancer growth—and kept it BURIED for over HALF A CENTURY.

Millions of cancer victims have paid the price as this vital line of research was set back DECADES.

Nicolas Hulscher: We found 84% of cancer patients taking Ivermectin and Mebendazole for 6 months declared their cancer was either COMPLETELY GONE, REGRESSED, or STOPPED SPREADING.

It’s no surprise the CIA BURIED a 1950s study for over HALF A CENTURY showing anti-parasitics disrupt cancer growth.

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