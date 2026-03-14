Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

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James Nichols's avatar
James Nichols
31m

I Completely Agree And Stand With Tennessee On This BILL To Eliminate The Use Of mRNA Vaccines In Both Humans And Animals.

Way To Go TENNESSEE!

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Carol Gray's avatar
Carol Gray
18m

Anyone can give an injection. Diabetics give their own injections. The Bill should include, not only registered personnel but for “ anyone” to give this mRNA poison. Close the loophole.

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