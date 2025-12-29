Thanks for reading! Enjoy 25% off your annual subscription – Offer ends Jan 2.

Source: Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Louisiana Department of Health death records reveal that infants vaccinated at 2 months are FAR more likely to die in the following month than unvaccinated infants.

+68% higher death risk overall after full 2-month CDC schedule (DTaP, rotavirus, HIB, polio, pneumococcal, and HepB vaccines) compared to unvaccinated.

+112% higher death risk in female infants

+68% higher death risk in Black infants

Risk increases with more vaccines (dose-response)

Rotavirus shot: +74% death risk

Vaxelis® combo shot: +153% death risk

Not only do the vaccinated experience far higher rates of chronic disease than the unvaccinated across all 12 comparison studies, but they now also appear to die at higher rates.

