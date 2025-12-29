BREAKING STUDY: Infant Vaccination Increases DEATH Risk by Up to 112% vs Unvaccinated
New study finds infants vaccinated at 2 months are up to 112% more likely to die in the following month than unvaccinated infants.
Source: Nicolas Hulscher, MPH
Louisiana Department of Health death records reveal that infants vaccinated at 2 months are FAR more likely to die in the following month than unvaccinated infants.
+68% higher death risk overall after full 2-month CDC schedule (DTaP, rotavirus, HIB, polio, pneumococcal, and HepB vaccines) compared to unvaccinated.
+112% higher death risk in female infants
+68% higher death risk in Black infants
Risk increases with more vaccines (dose-response)
Rotavirus shot: +74% death risk
Vaxelis® combo shot: +153% death risk
Not only do the vaccinated experience far higher rates of chronic disease than the unvaccinated across all 12 comparison studies, but they now also appear to die at higher rates.
