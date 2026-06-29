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Source: Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Our peer-reviewed study found an mRNA “vaccine” spike gene sequence FUSED into chromosome 19 in a young Stage IV bladder cancer victim following three mRNA shots.

SHOCKING STATEMENTS FROM Dr. Chris Shoemaker: "The chromosomal karyotype of people 'vaccinated' against COVID has been genetically and permanently modified.

Sources: dejanira, Sense Receptor

Dr. Chris Shoemaker: “One third of the weight of each injection you received was deoxyribonucleic acid, which has the capacity to penetrate the nucleus of your cell.

Unfortunately, it was discovered that in liver cells and many other tissue cells of patients, both living and deceased, the person’s chromosomal karyotype has changed permanently.

Their sperm, their ovarian cells, their spleen cells, their immune cells, in the center of the bone marrow, all have changed permanently and now have genetic material that is not human and certainly does not represent their humanity”.

Full Video

Dr. Chris Shoemaker from Toronto, Canada posted a video on X showing the reason why the Covid “vaccine” attacks so many different organs in the body.

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