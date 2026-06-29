BREAKING STUDY: COVID "Vaccine" Genetic Material Integrates Into the Human Genome and Creates NON-HUMAN CHIMERIC DNA
Dr. Chris Shoemaker in 2025 Interview: "The chromosomal karyotype of people 'vaccinated' against COVID has been genetically and permanently modified."
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Source: Nicolas Hulscher, MPH
Our peer-reviewed study found an mRNA “vaccine” spike gene sequence FUSED into chromosome 19 in a young Stage IV bladder cancer victim following three mRNA shots.
Genomic Integration and Molecular Dysregulation in Aggressive Stage IV Bladder Cancer Following COVID-19 mRNA Vaccination
SHOCKING STATEMENTS FROM Dr. Chris Shoemaker: "The chromosomal karyotype of people 'vaccinated' against COVID has been genetically and permanently modified.
Sources: dejanira, Sense Receptor
Dr. Chris Shoemaker: “One third of the weight of each injection you received was deoxyribonucleic acid, which has the capacity to penetrate the nucleus of your cell.
Unfortunately, it was discovered that in liver cells and many other tissue cells of patients, both living and deceased, the person’s chromosomal karyotype has changed permanently.
Their sperm, their ovarian cells, their spleen cells, their immune cells, in the center of the bone marrow, all have changed permanently and now have genetic material that is not human and certainly does not represent their humanity”.
Full Video
Dr. Chris Shoemaker from Toronto, Canada posted a video on X showing the reason why the Covid “vaccine” attacks so many different organs in the body.
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I had bladder cancer 4 months after 3rd vaccine they said it was smoking, refused to check for spike protein in any of my 8 biopsies over 3 year period.
BCG and Mitomycin infusions direct into my bladder failed, twice they wanted to remove my bladder abd prostate to be given a bag i refused and now am 21 months clear since discovering that Turkey tail mushroom tincture has stopped the cancer returning.
The Uk health has now banned sales of Turkey tale under some spurious reason so my supplier cannot sell it but can give it away.
Can't say this often enough!
Wish the whole damn concept of vaccines would go the way of bloodletting, it is just as ridiculous and dangerous!
It was NEVER about health! The Powers That Should Not Be were ALWAYS about they want you DEAD or a SLAVE! This is a painful truth to accept but we the people must wake up and fight back! And toxic injections/pills were/are a huge part of their arsenal!
MISTAKES WERE NOT MADE! THEY can't get rid of the 'useless eaters' fast enough!
Peddling pure WORTHLESS poison! Folks have to wake up to reality: health comes from organic diet, daily exercise and clean living and never from a needle or a pill except in dire, rare traumatic injuries.
Proudly ANTI-VAXX! Reiterating for the sake of newbies and to support this post.
Ban all vaccine jabs! There has never been a 'safe and effective' vaccine since Edward Jenner's fraud over 200 years ago as per 'Dissolving Illusions' by Suzanne Humphries and 'Turtles All the Way Down' by Anonymous. Health can never come from a needle or pills, but from healthy eating, healthy exercise and healthy living! virustruth.net
CREATIVITY! ARTISTRY! IMAGINATION! SPIRITUALITY! HUMOR! LOVING KINDNESS! These are the best ways to fight THEM!
I also have a landline, a wired laptop and a wired monitor screen, and I never had or will have those infernal mobile devices designed to enslave you. I also use cash as much as possible, no cash is TOTAL SLAVERY.
It is heartbreaking to witness the holocausts happening and so many fellow citizens are brainwashed/bamboozled by the propaganda media, they are oblivious!
This horrifying Congress Critters, Gates, Governor 'Gruesome Newscum', 'Lone Scum', Soros, 'Benedict' Biden and Harris and even Trump, Vance, and 'Ramaswampy' et al are blatant fully owned and operated puppets of their globalist technocrat parasite masters same as other numerous 'PUBLIC SERPENTS' infesting by design from above, the bureaucratic apparatus.
Can't say this often enough! The Military/Industrial Complex and the Biowarfare/industrial Complex, WEF agenda and the evils assaulting humanity are from one and the same source - it is the 99% against the diabolical GREED of the 0.01% who should not be in charge of anything!
The monsters in human skin suits who rule the world get a sadistic vampiric thrill and boost from perpetrating the vilest most demonic crimes against the most vulnerable (babies and small children) and then corrupting the system to get away with it scot free! We the People must stop them, there are a lot more of us than them!
Please check out this substack! ponerology.substack.com
JAB INJURIES: GROSS CALAMARI BLOOD CLOTS/AUTISM TSUNAMI/SADS/TURBO CANCER/BIZARRE TERMINAL ILLNESSES: More tragic victims of the ruling parasite genocidal enslavement agenda, sacrificed on the altar of psychopathic greed and hatred of humanity.
And BIG pHARMa is an arsenal making permanently sickly addicted slaves dependent on their products - the complete opposite of actual health.
SCREW THE HYPOCHONDRIA GERMAPHOBIC FEAR HYSTERIA! DO NOT CONSENT! Avian flu is for the birds! RESIST!
KEEP FIGHTING! All the perps who pushed this greatest crime against humanity, all the way down to the local level, must get their comeuppances!
Divide and rule! Agents provocateurs anyone, FALSE FLAGS, propaganda social engineering psyops? Keeping us proles at each others' throats while the globalist technocrat predators laugh all the way to the BIS and The Bank of Rothschild's!
BURN BACK BETTER!
HELL NO TO GENESIS MISSION/STARGATE/DEEPSEEK! HELL NO TO AI! technocracy.news
Life everywhere is being assaulted by THE TECHNOCRATIC OMNIWAR! RESIST! DO NOT CONSENT TO ALL THINGS DIGITAL, 'SMART', AI, 5G, NO CASH - ALL OF IT! dhughes.substack.com Technocrat ruling class psychos get a sadistic thrill from their powers over life and death and hurting all who stand in their way and they need the resources worldwide to build their digital total slavery control grids (herd survivors into 15 minute city digital prisons)!
AI is designed to be anti-human/anti-life programmed by technocrat control freak psychos - garbage in = garbage out. Everyone got along just fine without all these absurd and downright satanic electronic gadgets that did not exist until recently. NOBODY NEEDS THIS AI CRAP!
PSYCHOPATHS! MEGALOMANIACS!
Bless and thank you for doing what you do.