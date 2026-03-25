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Source: Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Meningitis, encephalitis, prion disease, brain abscesses, herpes reactivation, demyelinating syndromes—among DOZENS of severe neurological conditions identified.

Using VAERS data from January 1990 through November 2024, we compared adverse event reports after COVID-19 vaccination to those after influenza vaccines:

Rare Neurodegenerative & Demyelinating Conditions:

Creutzfeldt–Jakob disease (CJD) — 847× more likely to be reported compared to flu shots

Myelitis (all types) — 31× more likely

Transverse myelitis — 21× more likely

Viral myelitis — 115× more likely

Noninfectious myelitis — 132× more likely

Prion disease (general) — 62× more likely

CNS Infections:

Meningitis (all types) — 34× more likely

Aseptic meningitis — 53× more likely

Bacterial meningitis — 36× more likely

Autoimmune encephalitis — 79× more likely

Limbic encephalitis — 146× more likely

Bickerstaff’s encephalitis — 68× more likely

Neuroborreliosis (Lyme CNS infection) — 321× more likely

Toxic encephalopathy — 157× more likely

Progressive multifocal leukoencephalopathy (PML) — 45× more likely

Herpetic CNS Reactivations:

Herpes zoster meningitis — over 1,200× more likely

Herpes zoster meningoencephalitis — 339× more likely

Herpes zoster neurological disease — 680× more likely

Herpes simplex meningitis — 132× more likely

Herpetic meningoencephalitis — 136× more likely

Varicella meningitis — 168× more likely

Brain & Spinal Abscesses:

Brain abscess — 120× more likely

Extradural abscess — 169× more likely

Spinal cord abscess — 89× more likely

Subdural abscess — 36× more likely

COVID-19 injections not only inflame & disrupt the BBB but also display prion-like properties, driving protein misfolding akin to “mad cow disease.

This unprecedented neurological disruption also helps to explain why another study by Thorp et al found that mRNA shots were linked to 86 serious neuropsychiatric disorders including dementia, schizophrenia, suicidal and homicidal thoughts, stroke, psychosis, depression, cognitive impairment, delusions, and more.

All safety signals reported are extremely concerning and support an immediate global ban on the COVID-19 vaccination program.

STUDY LINK: COVID-19 mRNA vaccination: implications for the central nervous system.

Renowned Microbiologist Delivers Chilling Warning of Mass Neurological Devastation

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