Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

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Tom Haviland's avatar
Tom Haviland
7hEdited

No surprise here, Lioness. The same "protein misfolding" that's being caused by the Covid vaccine's phospholipid nanoparticles and mRNA-generated spike protein, is ALSO occurring throughout the vascular system. Not only are we going to see a tremendous increase in neurodegenerative diseases such as CJD, Parkinson's, Alzheimer's, and dementia over the coming years caused by Covid vaccine-induced "amyloid" buildup, we will continue to see a significant number of persons with "micro-clots" and "white fibrous clots" throughout the body that are a result of the damaging spike protein BINDING to the body's natural blood clotting protein "fibrinogen," causing the fibrinogen to badly misfold.

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SteelJ's avatar
SteelJ
8hEdited

For those old enough to know better (>25 or so?) and near-average intelligence or higher, it's hard for me to sympathize much with the willingly jabbed. You didn't need a lot of research, although that helped. 3 things alone sufficed. 1) people were not dropping dead from it as the fear porn claimed (easily observable). 2) Novel "vaccine" technology, rushed to market 3) Pushed by known liars who have proven they will cause great harm, and kill people, for profit. We were seniors, never remotely considered it. Millions saw though it. Something fundamental and important is missing in those who did not.

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