Japanese researchers have published new evidence linking mRNA COVID vaccines to rare but severe lung inflammation, known as pneumonitis.

The peer-reviewed report details sudden, life-threatening complications that required aggressive treatment, proving once again that “side effects are extremely rare”… until they’re not.

By Frank Bergman September 2, 2025

Disturbing alarm bells are emerging from Japan as some of the nation’s leading medical experts are warning that a deadly lung condition has started spiking among citizens who received Covid mRNA “vaccines.”

Medical experts in Japan are raising urgent red flags after new evidence links the Pfizer mRNA “vaccine” to surging reports of a life-threatening lung inflammation, known as pneumonitis.

A peer-reviewed study into the alarming crisis was led by Dr. Tatsuro Suzuki of Toyokawa City Hospital.

Dr. Suzuki’s team worked in collaboration with Nagoya City University researchers.

The findings of the study were published in the medical journal Respirology Case Reports.

In the study’s paper, the researchers describe the case of a 77-year-old man.

The patient nearly died of a sudden acute respiratory failure just two days after receiving his third Covid mRNA shot.

The case shook doctors to the core.

The patient, who had no prior history of lung disease or allergies, developed sudden and severe breathing difficulties within 48 hours of “vaccination.”

Chest CT scans revealed ground-glass opacities, a hallmark of aggressive immune-driven lung inflammation.

Lab work showed extremely high levels of IL-6 and IL-8.

IL-6 and IL-8 are cytokines known as “fire-starters” of systemic inflammation.

The man’s immune system appeared to go into overdrive, resembling the same runaway inflammation seen in cytokine storms.

He was rushed onto a ventilator and only survived thanks to emergency steroid pulse therapy and two weeks of intensive care.

Doctors confirmed that no infectious cause was present, not even COVID-19 itself.

The only trigger was the Pfizer mRNA “vaccine.”

Experts are now warning that a dangerous pattern is emerging among the mRNA-vaccinated.

While vaccine-associated pneumonitis was once considered “rare,” Japanese doctors now warn that reports are skyrocketing.

The findings point to a dangerous mechanism as the mRNA spike protein and lipid nanoparticles provoke an extreme immune response in some individuals, leading to sudden, severe lung failure.

What makes this case especially important is that researchers captured cytokine data before hospitalization, offering a rare biological snapshot of what happens inside the body during a severe “vaccine” reaction.

This revelation from Japan adds to a growing body of alarming global evidence:

DNA fragments from Covid shots have been found persisting in blood, placenta, breast milk, and even cancerous tumors.

Peer-reviewed studies have linked mRNA shots to spikes in turbo cancers, pregnancy complications, and infant deaths.

And now, doctors are documenting deadly lung inflammation emerging post-vaccination.

In each case, regulators have either downplayed the risks or buried the data.

Japan’s warning should be a wake-up call for the entire world.

If these vaccines can trigger sudden respiratory collapse in previously healthy individuals, how many cases have been dismissed as “pneumonia,” “unknown lung disease,” or “coincidence”?

Dr. Suzuki’s team concludes by warning doctors to begin preparing for spikes in cases of vaccine-induced severe pneumonitis.

Clinicians should remain vigilant for vaccine-induced lung reactions, the researchers warn.

Monitoring inflammatory markers like IL-6 and IL-8 may help identify dangerous immune overreactions early, they note.

However, beyond monitoring, a bigger question looms:

How many more red flags need to be raised before governments admit the risks of mRNA “vaccines” are far from rare and may in fact be systemic?

