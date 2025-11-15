One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

A fiery parliamentary hearing triggered an uproar after a CAF veteran testified that more than 20 former soldiers were allegedly pressured to accept euthanasia.

The testimony has sparked fury, disbelief, and demands for answers as citizens question how such a practice could happen under any government.

By Frank Bergman November 13, 2025

An alarming testimony before Canada’s House of Commons has blown open grave allegations that the Liberal government is ramping up pressure to euthanize military veterans under the nation’s rapidly expanding “assisted suicide” regime.

The explosive allegations were revealed in a parliamentary testimony from Kelsi Sheren, a Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) veteran.

Sheren told MPs during a hearing before the Canadian Veterans Affairs Committee that she has firsthand evidence showing the practice is far more widespread than officials admit.

She told the nation’s top lawmakers that she has evidence that multiple veterans have been pressured into being euthanized under the government’s Medical Assistance in Dying (MAiD) program.

Sheren testified that “over 20 veterans have confirmed being offered MAiD” instead of more expensive treatments.

“I have the proof, and I have proof of more,” she told lawmakers.

The claims follow recent reports that Canada’s socialized healthcare system is now saving $136 million a year by euthanizing patients instead of treating them.

During the hearing, Conservative MP Blake Richards asked Sheren if she was willing to provide evidence supporting her claims.

Sheren confirmed that the veterans have submitted written testimonies or “actual audio recordings” documenting the unsolicited offers of euthanasia.

According to Sheren, many others remain silent out of fear.

“We also have other individuals who are too afraid to come forward because Veterans Affairs has threatened their benefits,” she said.

Sheren, a Canadian combat veteran and artillery gunner, added that some were even offered non-disclosure agreements and “payouts if they were to take it.”

Veterans Affairs Canada told media outlets that its “employees have no role or mandate to recommend or raise (MAiD).”

Yet similar allegations have surfaced before.

Last year, it was revealed that the federal department responsible for supporting Canadian veterans had apparently acted to suppress documentation on euthanasia practices.

It followed reports that caseworkers attempted to railroad struggling former service members into euthanasia.

Slay News previously published a report highlighting bombshell revelations from Sheren on the treatment of veterans.

Sheren explained on a podcast with Dr. Jordan Peterson last year that the drugs used in MAiD essentially waterboard a person to death.

Assisted suicide was legalized in 2016 by the Liberal government of former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

A new report from the Euthanasia Prevention Coalition shows the devastating scale of the program: Canada has euthanized 90,000 people since 2016.

However, some are still hopeful that the Liberal government’s eugenics agenda can be turned around.

Last week, a Conservative MP’s private member’s bill, which would ban individuals with mental illness from being euthanized, received full support from the Euthanasia Prevention Coalition.

The revelations point to an alarming reality that Canada’s euthanasia system is no longer confined to edge-case medical situations.

Instead, it is increasingly becoming a state-endorsed “solution” for vulnerable citizens, including those who once served their country.

