One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

A groundbreaking new study from Russian scientists is challenging official narratives on vaccine safety.

After analyzing four years of worldwide data, researchers conclude that the mass rollout of Covid mRNA vaccines is directly tied to an unprecedented surge in cancer cases and deaths.

The findings suggest serious, long-term safety risks that are still unfolding — and the numbers continue to climb.

By Frank Bergman August 19, 2025

Russia is sounding the alarm after a chilling new review has confirmed the link between mass mRNA “vaccination” and a surge in global cancer cases and deaths.

The groundbreaking study was led by leading Russian researcher Angelina Alekseevna Seliverstova and Dr. Oleg Germanovich Makeev, Professor of Biology and Biotechnology at Ural State Medical University in Yekaterinburg.

Their findings confirm that the worldwide rollout of Covid mRNA shots triggered unexpected long-term safety risks, including skyrocketing rates of cancer, which are still rising dramatically.

Their work, published in a Russian-language medical journal, draws on four years of global data and published research.

Rather than collecting new patient data, the study reviews government registries, published literature, and mechanistic studies with a heavy emphasis on U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) statistics and adverse event reports.

The researchers point to evidence suggesting a direct correlation between mass mRNA “vaccination” campaigns and rising deadly cancer rates.

Among the most alarming findings are figures drawn from the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS).

Between late 2020 and August 2022, the authors highlight 2,579 cancer-related adverse event reports among “vaccinated” individuals.

They argue that ovarian cancer rates in particular appear to have spiked post-vaccination.

The researchers cite government-linked sources as evidence.

However, they warn that mainstream surveillance efforts have ignored, downplayed, or even covered up the trend.

One striking claim in the review is that ovarian cancer risk may have risen by as much as 1,433-fold after mRNA “vaccination.”

The authors suggest this figure has been deliberately buried by Western scientific institutions, leaving the public in the dark about what could be one of the most devastating medical cover-ups in modern history.

Mechanistically, the paper raises disturbing questions about how synthetic spike protein production in human cells could disrupt DNA repair pathways.

The BRCA1 and p53 tumor suppressor systems, critical to preventing malignancy, may be impaired by the constant presence of vaccine-driven spike protein.

Alongside cancer, the authors warn of broader “spikeopathy” concerns, including myocarditis, autoimmune disease, and clotting disorders.

While they note that adenovirus-vector vaccines may carry fewer long-term risks, their overall conclusion is stark: mass mRNA injections have created a safety crisis the global medical establishment refuses to confront.

The study was produced under academic affiliations with Ural State Medical University and declares no financial conflicts of interest.

There is no outside funding, nor ties to pharmaceutical companies or advocacy groups, underscoring the independence of the work.

The Russian findings come just weeks after the McCullough Foundation published a comprehensive preprint on what it calls the “Hybrid Harms Hypothesis.”

As Slay News reported, the hypothesis warns that repeated Covid infections and mRNA shots act in tandem to drive chronic illness, sudden deaths, and excess mortality worldwide.

That paper, backed by researchers including Dr. Peter McCullough, Dr. Jessica Rose, and Dr. Stephanie Seneff, documented how spike protein persistence, immune system disruption, and genomic instability may leave vaccinated populations trapped in a prolonged cycle of disease.

Global mortality data supports these warnings.

Countries with the highest mRNA injection uptake, such as Germany, the U.K., and much of Western Europe, have reported sustained spikes in all-cause mortality long after Covid itself declined in lethality.

Excess death rates have remained abnormally elevated, with many deaths occurring in “fully vaccinated” or “boosted” individuals.

An analysis of 145 countries even found that vaccination programs were associated with up to 291% more COVID cases and 205% more deaths than would have been expected without mass vaccination campaigns.

These findings align disturbingly with Russia’s review, suggesting a clear, global pattern that officials are refusing to acknowledge.

If the Russian study and Hybrid Harms Hypothesis are correct, humanity is not only facing the aftermath of a manufactured virus but also the consequences of experimental gene therapy injected into billions.

The combined effect may be a slow-moving health crisis of cancer, autoimmune disease, and premature death, marking one of the greatest medical and political scandals in history.

And yet, instead of accountability, the response from governments and media has been silence, denial, and censorship.

The evidence is mounting and shows that mass mRNA “vaccination” has not only failed to stop Covid but may be fueling an ongoing surge in cancer, chronic illness, and unexplained deaths.

The warnings from Russian and Western scientists now converge on a single reality, revealing that humanity has been subjected to a reckless experiment with catastrophic consequences.

Yet, the cover-up may be as dangerous as the injections themselves.

Admit heart damage? Sure. But cancer, miscarriages, and infertility? That’s the line they won’t cross, and for good reason

Share

Related articles: