Secretary Kennedy just revealed that the U.S. will reject the WHO’s sweeping amendments to its International Health Regulations (IHRs).

“I want to speak to you today about a controversial issue that could directly impact you and your family during a global health emergency.”

“Last year, the World Health Organization’s governing body made some far reaching amendments to its International Health regulations, otherwise known as the IHR regulations.”

“These regulations establish the legal framework that gives countries rights and responsibilities for managing public health events with global impact.”

“The deadline to reject these amendments is next week and we are rejecting them. So I’d like to explain to you why.”

Two nations (U.S and Israel) have now rejected the 2024 IHR amendments to the International Health Regulations. 194 more nations need to take this action before Saturday, July 19, 2025.

