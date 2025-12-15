Exposing The Darkness

Tom Haviland
3h

Lioness, you may want to do an article about my appearance last week on "Redacted" with Clayton Morris concerning the vaccine-induced "micro-clots," a pregnant women study, and video of two long-time Iowa embalmers admitting that they have been seeing the WHITE FIBROUS CLOTS for the last 5 years. After being up for just one day, my "Redacted" interview already has over 300,000 views and 4,200 comments: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HlI4gd39xfM

Kelly Reardon
6h

The CDC recommended childhood vaccination schedule is a travesty.

https://www.drtrozzi.news/p/landmark-paediatricians-lawsuit-against

And the unparalleled injurious & fatal mRNA transfection injections MUST be recalled and the inherently dangerous and deadly mRNA transfection platform MUST be banned.

https://tdefender.substack.com/p/chd-asks-fda-to-revoke-covid-vaccine-licenses-petition

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/community/tell-the-fda-to-revoke-licenses-on-covid-vaccines/

"Children’s Health Defense (CHD) is asking the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to revoke the licenses for all Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines.

On Monday, CHD filed a Citizen Petition with the FDA and is urging the public, including healthcare workers, parents and military members, to submit comments on the petition."

Here's the direct link to submit a comment to the FDA about CHD's petition:

https://www.regulations.gov/commenton/FDA-2025-P-6831-0001

