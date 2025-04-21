One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Pope Francis, the 266th pontiff and the first from Latin America, has died at the age of 88. He passed away on Easter Monday, April 21, 2025, at 07:35 CEST in his Vatican residence at the Domus Sanctae Marthae, after a prolonged battle with pneumonia and kidney failure. His death was officially announced by Cardinal Kevin Farrell, Camerlengo of the Apostolic Chamber. Business Insider Vatican News

What Happens Next

The Vatican now enters a period of sede vacante (the vacant see). Rituals begin immediately: the Camerlengo seals the papal apartments, and preparations for the funeral and conclave are set in motion. According to Vatican law, the earliest possible date for the conclave is May 6, 2025—15 days after the announcement—to elect a new pope. Reuters

The “Last Pope” Prophecy

For centuries, the Prophecy of the Popes—attributed to 12th‑century Saint Malachy—has circulated in Catholic lore. It names 112 short Latin mottos, ending with a final pontiff called “Peter the Roman,” whose reign supposedly heralds the end of Rome. Many dismissed it as a 16th‑century forgery, but its lore has deepened intrigue now that Francis has gone. GotQuestions.org

Could this really be the final pope?

Share your thoughts in the comments below.

Share

Related articles: