One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

⚡ What aren’t they telling you? Please Join Exposing the Darkness News on Telegram.

Source: Sense Receptor

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla on working with RFK Jr.: “Look... vaccines have saved the world... and I found my collaboration with him in many, many areas very productive... a good example of this is the HHS agreements that we did... that were announced in the White House.”

Partial transcription of clip

Interviewer: “Lots been focused, lots of focus on Mr. Kennedy and his views on vaccines. Those views, do they provide any long term risk to a business like Pfizer?”

Bourla: Look, not long term because we are not going to go back to Pasteur times, right? Vaccines have saved the world and we’ll continue doing that in the long term is the most cost-effective medical health care intervention. Now I interacted a lot with Bobby Kennedy and the Secretary and after he got elected, clearly that was not going to be my choice for HHS secretary, but it’s not my choice. It is the President’s and it is the Senate’s and he got confirmation and I tried to work very constructively.

Interviewer: “Do you weigh in with your recommendation with the President? Do you weigh in or no?”

Bourla: “I don’t. No, of course not. But the President make his own decisions. But I found my collaboration with him in many, many areas very productive. And a good example of this is the HHS agreements that we did now that were announced in, in the, in the White House. On vaccines and on some scientific ways regarding FDA approaches, etc.

“We have very big disagreement, but we discuss, we discuss with that and I prefer that we spend more time working on things that we agree rather than working on things that we disagree because the things we agree are many and very important and we can agree to disagree on the others.”

Full Interview:

Share

Related articles:











