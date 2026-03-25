Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

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Doctor Brown's avatar
Doctor Brown
5m

''THEY'' wouldn't be doing it if they didn't KNOW beforehand that the suicidal mask wearing zombies would line up for them

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Dave Hamilton's avatar
Dave Hamilton
7m

These people have been attacking America and the west since 1913. If we don't remove the zionists and marxists from positions of influence (media, education, government, justice, big tech, healthcare, etc.) they, and their next of kin, will not stop until we are destroyed.

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