Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Alec McQueen's avatar
Alec McQueen
16m

Time to give these folks a proper fine. Fine them 20% of their annual revenue. That will make them take some notice: bottom line the fine needs to make it worth their while in the future to ensure that their product doesn’t kill people.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Lioness of Judah · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture