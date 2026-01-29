One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

⚡ What aren’t they telling you? Please Join Exposing the Darkness News on Telegram.

Source: Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

MASSIVE study (n=61 MILLION) finds Pfizer’s birth control shot used by 25% of U.S. women increases risk of disabling brain tumors by 240%.



The study indicates that Pfizer gave over 13,000 women meningiomas with their synthetic hormone injections (Depo-Provera).

BREAKING: Pfizer’s Trial Date Was Just Set in a Lawsuit by Thousands of Women Who Allege Their Birth Control Drug Caused Brain Tumors.

Source: Children’s Health Defense

Dr. Karl Jablonowski just broke down this massive lawsuit on CHD TV:



“Depo-Provera is a very popular form of contraception.”



“There is an estimate that about one in four women have ever taken it.”



“And recent research shows that if you are on this medication for up to a year, you’re around three to five times more likely to develop this form of brain cancer.”



“It’s produced by Pfizer.”



“In one version of events, Pfizer finds out that this adverse event occurs with their product, and then they ask the FDA if they should update their label.”



“And the FDA says no.”



“A lot of courts may interpret that as preemption, where the FDA is holding Pfizer to not be liable for any of these brain cancers.”



“But that version of events depends on Pfizer being a good actor.”



“They have been found guilty 107 times over the last 26 years, paying out $11 billion.”



“22 of those were False Claims Act, defrauding the government.”



“With Depo-Provera, to harness the power of the ‘no’ from the FDA, you need to know someone in high places—and they did.”



“The director of the Centers for Drug Evaluation and Research was Dr. Cavazzoni, who was a former employee of Pfizer.”



“Dr. Cavazzoni is now the chief medical officer and executive vice president at Pfizer.”

Share

Related articles: