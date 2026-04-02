Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Diane Ousterling's avatar
Diane Ousterling
4d

This is great news! People are awake and finally realize how dangerous Pfizer is to humanity! Pfizer gives billions of dollars to the FDA! So our FDA has also sold out!

Reply
Share
Sboaks's avatar
Sboaks
4d

I Love, love hearing this.

Reply
Share
17 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Lioness of Judah · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture