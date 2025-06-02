One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Source: Jim Ferguson

“Even normies like me who lined up for the Covid jab are now refusing.”

The NHS is in crisis — not from a virus, but from a vaccine backlash.

Staff on the frontlines have seen unquantifiable injuries, cover-ups, and silence… for four long years.

THE PEOPLE WHO GAVE THE JABS NO LONGER WANT THEM.

WHAT THIS MEANS:

Healthcare workers are quietly rebelling against a broken system.

The damage can’t be hidden — it’s walking into clinics every day.

Booster uptake is collapsing — and public trust has flatlined.

They pushed it. They profited from it. Now even their own are walking away.

This isn’t a conspiracy — it’s a reckoning.

IT’S OVER FOR THE JAB. AND THEY’RE TERRIFIED YOU’VE NOTICED.

