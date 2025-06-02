BREAKING: NHS MELTDOWN: “DOCTORS & NURSES REFUSE THE JAB” — TRUST HAS COLLAPSED FROM WITHIN
They pushed it. They profited from it. Now even their own are walking away.
Source: Jim Ferguson
“Even normies like me who lined up for the Covid jab are now refusing.”
The NHS is in crisis — not from a virus, but from a vaccine backlash.
Staff on the frontlines have seen unquantifiable injuries, cover-ups, and silence… for four long years.
THE PEOPLE WHO GAVE THE JABS NO LONGER WANT THEM.
WHAT THIS MEANS:
Healthcare workers are quietly rebelling against a broken system.
The damage can’t be hidden — it’s walking into clinics every day.
Booster uptake is collapsing — and public trust has flatlined.
This isn’t a conspiracy — it’s a reckoning.
IT’S OVER FOR THE JAB. AND THEY’RE TERRIFIED YOU’VE NOTICED.
