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Source: Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

JUSTICE BEGINS: Top Fauci Advisor INDICTED in FIRST CRIMINAL PROSECUTION Against a Senior COVID Official



David Morens CRIMINALLY CHARGED with hiding emails, destroying records, and evading transparency laws to shape the COVID “natural origins” narrative.



He used his personal Gmail to dodge FOIA, worked with EcoHealth’s Peter Daszak to fight the lab-leak theory, and got wine kickbacks for his “behind-the-scenes shenanigans” while pushing natural origins.



We hope this is only the first of MANY to come.

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