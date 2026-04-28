Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

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Capt. Roy Harkness's avatar
Capt. Roy Harkness
3h

I'll believe "Justice is being served", when I see with my own eyes — and for a start — those monumental bastards Bill Gates, Tony Fauci and Albert Bourla publicly dangling from a noose. Or better, watching their heads drop with an ignominious "thunk" into the basket of a guillotine: No ambiguity, no possibility of faking it: Their executions, and those of hundreds if not thousands more, must be public, and televised: Nothing less is adequate.

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Chew's avatar
Chew
3h

He is just an escape goat. Kids are still dying. Nothing will change unless you all make a change.

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