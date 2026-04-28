BREAKING NEWS: Top Fauci Advisor INDICTED in FIRST CRIMINAL PROSECUTION Against a Senior COVID Official
David Morens CRIMINALLY CHARGED with hiding emails, destroying records, evading transparency laws
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Source: Nicolas Hulscher, MPH
JUSTICE BEGINS: Top Fauci Advisor INDICTED in FIRST CRIMINAL PROSECUTION Against a Senior COVID Official
David Morens CRIMINALLY CHARGED with hiding emails, destroying records, and evading transparency laws to shape the COVID “natural origins” narrative.
He used his personal Gmail to dodge FOIA, worked with EcoHealth’s Peter Daszak to fight the lab-leak theory, and got wine kickbacks for his “behind-the-scenes shenanigans” while pushing natural origins.
We hope this is only the first of MANY to come.
I'll believe "Justice is being served", when I see with my own eyes — and for a start — those monumental bastards Bill Gates, Tony Fauci and Albert Bourla publicly dangling from a noose. Or better, watching their heads drop with an ignominious "thunk" into the basket of a guillotine: No ambiguity, no possibility of faking it: Their executions, and those of hundreds if not thousands more, must be public, and televised: Nothing less is adequate.
He is just an escape goat. Kids are still dying. Nothing will change unless you all make a change.