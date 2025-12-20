Thanks for reading! Enjoy 25% off your annual subscription – Offer ends Jan 2.

By David Lindfield December 19, 2025

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has once again been swept into the widening scandal surrounding child trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

The House Oversight Committee has just released a new tranche of images from Epstein’s estate that appear to contradict years of efforts by the billionaire to downplay his relationship with the disgraced financier.

The latest batch of photos, part of an ongoing disclosure process overseen by Congress, includes undated images of Gates posing with two mysterious young women whose faces have been redacted.

Another image shows a framed photo of Gates displayed on the wall of Epstein’s private “Pedophile Island” residence, raising fresh questions about how close the two men actually were.

Earlier this week, additional photos revealed Gates standing alongside Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, formerly Prince Andrew.

Gates has repeatedly claimed his interactions with Epstein were limited to “several dinners,” but the growing volume of photographic evidence is prompting renewed scrutiny of those assertions.

The timing has only intensified public interest.

The White House has been racing to redact hundreds of thousands of Epstein-related documents before Friday’s legal deadline requires their release.

The files will potentially expose the most detailed look yet at nearly two decades of federal investigations into Epstein’s exploitation of young women and underage girls.

Gates’s associations with Epstein first drew global attention in 2019, when the New York Times reported the tech mogul met Epstein “after Epstein was convicted of sex crimes.”

A 2023 Wall Street Journal investigation further alleged Epstein attempted to leverage an alleged affair involving Gates and a Russian bridge player in 2017, a claim Gates has not addressed in detail.

Gates’s ex-wife, Melinda, has publicly said she ended the marriage partly because of his ties to Epstein.

She called Epstein “abhorrent” and “evil personified.”

Despite that background, Gates has continued to insist his contact with Epstein was minimal and motivated by philanthropic ambitions.

His explanation, “I had dinner with him, and that’s all,” is under renewed pressure as more images emerge showing Gates in settings that appear to extend beyond business meetings.

In one photo released December 12, a younger Gates is seen smiling next to a man believed to be Epstein’s longtime pilot, Larry Visoski, standing beside Epstein’s jet.

The image contrasts sharply with Gates’ 2023 statement to ABC Australia, where he dismissed the entire relationship as limited to a handful of meals.

Gates has repeatedly called his involvement with Epstein a mistake.

“In retrospect, I was foolish to spend any time with him,” he told the Wall Street Journal earlier this year.

“So yes, I think I was quite stupid.”

His spokesperson has maintained that Epstein attempted to “leverage a past relationship,” adding:

“Mr. Gates never had any financial dealings with Epstein.

“As Bill has said before, it was a mistake to have ever met him.”

The newest tranche of Epstein estate photos includes far more than Gates.

Images show Epstein surrounded by groups of women; photographs of a woman whose body was inscribed with quotes from Vladimir Nabokov’s novel Lolita; and social gatherings featuring high-profile figures, including director Woody Allen, businessman Thomas Pritzker, former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak, and linguist Noam Chomsky.

None of those individuals is implicated in Epstein’s crimes, however.

Several photos depict Epstein’s infamous Boeing 727, nicknamed the “Lolita Express,” which has previously been associated with travel by numerous prominent figures, including Clinton and ex-Prince Andrew, according to released flight logs.

Other disturbing images feature passports from multiple countries, including Ukraine, Russia, Lithuania, and South Africa, with identifying information redacted.

Investigators say these documents may have belonged to Epstein’s trafficking victims.

This is consistent with testimony that Ghislaine Maxwell regularly seized passports from girls taken to Epstein’s island.

Epstein’s own U.S. passport, issued in 2019, was also displayed.

It contains a notice stating the bearer “is a registered sex offender who was convicted of a sex offence against a minor.”

The growing evidence trove, now tens of thousands of images and documents, is renewing pressure on public officials and former associates who have long attempted to distance themselves from Epstein.

Democrats have selectively released 68 photos so far, with more expected as federal agencies prepare for the legally mandated document dump.

With Gates appearing yet again in newly surfaced material, questions surrounding the true extent of his relationship with Epstein, and the accuracy of his past statements, are certain to intensify.

The walls may finally be closing in on Bill Gates

