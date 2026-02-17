Exposing The Darkness

Jorge Fernandez
2h

Ban vaccine and mask mandates? That would be great, superb, wonderful!!! HOWEVER ...

Until the tens of thousands of criminals and their accomplices - ** starting with those at the very top** - aren't made to pay the maximum price for their role in the largest, most evil Crime in all human history, then we cannot and will not have justice, nor will we eliminate the threat of a repeat.

I'll take the win, but I'll never lose sight of what *MUST* happen to the criminals behind the Crime.

Sandy
1h

This effort is sincerely appreciated, however as a medical professional it is missing a very significant aspect. Seniors on Medicare (by force because it has become illegal to sell private insurance to anyone over 65 in the U.S.) are being denied medical care if they fail to comply with bogus and intrusive screenings, lab work, tests and medications. Millions are unable to find a doctor and are being dumped by their providers if they don't go along with interventions that they know have no efficacy and could be harmful for them. It goes beyond vaccines. I hope they will consider spelling out protections for our country's seniors with much more clarity and force. Thank you for your help in getting this message out to them.

