BREAKING: Nattokinase Dissolves 84% of Amyloid Microclots Within 2 Hours
"Human studies must begin immediately.'
Exposing The Darkness is a reader-supported publication. To support my work, please consider becoming a paid subscriber.
One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:
⚡ What aren’t they telling you? Please Join Exposing the Darkness News on Telegram.
Source: Nicolas Hulscher, MPH
Breakthrough in-vitro study finds a natural enzyme potently degrades the same amyloid microclots recently detected in 100% of COVID-19 vaccinated individuals tested.
Scientists created true amyloid microclots in the lab—the same spike-induced, β-sheet structures now widely seen in Long VACCINE and Long COVID patients.
Then they exposed them to nattokinase:
84% reduction in total microclot count
52% drop in amyloid intensity
Rapid action within 2 hours
This is the first biochemical evidence that these pathological amyloid clots can be dissolved with a safe and natural compound.
Human studies must begin immediately.
This is the SAME amyloid pathology behind the massive white fibrous clots pulled from corpses worldwide. The implications of this are EXTREME.
Related articles:
Lioness, thank you for highlighting once again the dangers of these quite prevalent "micro-clots" that if left unchecked can aggregate into these much larger "white fibrous clots" that are almost impossible to break down. The trick indeed is to use natural supplements like Nattokinase to both clear the body of the damaging "spike protein" so that the micro-clots don't form in the first place, and for the Nattokinase to help break down the micro-clots BEFORE they reach a dangerous concentration level or size.
One of the questions left unanswered from the study that you cited early this week where 100% of the Covid-vaccinated had micro-clotting in their blood samples, concerns the level of micro-clotting detected in 4 individuals who did NOT take the Covid vaccines. I have sent an email to one of the lead authors of that paper, Dr. Resia Pretorius, to let us know (by the anonymous "LCxx" identifier number) the micro-clot concentration level and number of large-sized micro-clots in those 4 patients.
I am expecting that Dr. Pretorius' response will indicate that the 4 unjabbed persons will contain a LOWER concentration level of micro-clots as well as a FEWER NUMBER of large-sized micro-clots than their Covid-vaccinated counterparts. This would support the theory that the Covid jabs are more dangerous than the Covid virus or being "shed on" by someone who has taken the Covid vaccine.
However, if Dr. Pretorius' response indicates that persons that have NOT taken the Covid jab can have just as high a concentration level and size of micro-clots as Covid-jabbed persons, then we have a completely new ballgame on our hands.
-Tom Haviland
Great news for us Purebloods, if shedding etc is a thing. I’ve taken natto daily for years.