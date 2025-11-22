One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Source: Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Breakthrough in-vitro study finds a natural enzyme potently degrades the same amyloid microclots recently detected in 100% of COVID-19 vaccinated individuals tested.

Scientists created true amyloid microclots in the lab—the same spike-induced, β-sheet structures now widely seen in Long VACCINE and Long COVID patients.

Then they exposed them to nattokinase:

84% reduction in total microclot count

52% drop in amyloid intensity

Rapid action within 2 hours

This is the first biochemical evidence that these pathological amyloid clots can be dissolved with a safe and natural compound.

Human studies must begin immediately.

This is the SAME amyloid pathology behind the massive white fibrous clots pulled from corpses worldwide. The implications of this are EXTREME.

