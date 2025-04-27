One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

By Frank Bergman April 27, 2025

UK authorities have launched an investigation into pharmaceutical giant Moderna (MRNA) over allegations the company bribed children with cash and teddy bears to take part in Covid “vaccine” trials.

Moderna could face suspension over the practices deemed “unacceptable” by regulators.

The Covid “vaccine” maker is due to be audited by the Prescription Medicines Code of Practice Authority (PMCPA).

The PMCPA said it is investigating Moderna over “unacceptable” practices that brought discredit upon the industry.

If found to be lacking adequate compliance systems, Moderna could be banned from selling its products in the UK.

Moderna could ultimately be suspended or expelled from the Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry (ABPI).

The investigation was launched following reports of several code breaches.

The most egregious included representatives of the company offering children £1,500 ($1,997) and teddy bears to take part in Covid “vaccine” trials.

In a fresh ruling, which is expected to be published in the coming days, the company was also found to have misled regulators about when it first became aware of the financial incentives to children.

Moderna claimed it had taken action as soon as it was notified about the cash offer by the Health Research Agency in January 2024.

It has now emerged that senior executives were informed in August 2023 by the campaign group UsForThem, yet failed to take action.

Under the Medicines for Human Use (Clinical Trials) regulations, it is prohibited for incentives or financial inducements to be given to children or their parents.

The PMCPA ruled the company had shown a “completely unacceptable” lack of transparency.

The group has also slammed Moderna for bringing discredit upon the pharmaceutical industry.

A senior employee was also found to have co-authored three articles, including one with the UK government’s former vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi.

The articles promoted Moderna’s Covid “vaccine” without disclosing that he worked for the company.

He also sent promotional posts on X from a personal account without revealing his role.

The PMCPA said the article and social media posts amounted to advertising the “vaccine.”

Regulators viewed the failure to inform readers of links to Moderna as unacceptable.

Molly Kingsley, the founder of UsForThem, said:

“Many of the previous judgments against Moderna have revealed how readily it put profit ahead of the health and safety of children.

“Now it has also laid bare just how little regard it has had for the regulatory system that was supposed to keep it honest.

“Never before has a company so new to the pharmaceutical industry been rebuked in this way.”

In two new rulings, Moderna was found to have made ten new breaches of the code.

UsforThem said it was deeply concerning as they related to three senior executives at the company.

The PMCPA said that an audit was now necessary to look at whether Moderna’s culture, governance, and framework were operating effectively.

The group said the Appeal Board would then consider whether further sanctions were needed after auditors had reported back.

The Appeal Board can report a company to the ABPI board.

The board can suspend or expel Moderna from the ABPI.

Suspension or expulsion would be a blow for Moderna, which only joined in 2023.

The ABPI has only taken this measure nine times in the past 40 years.

The last company to be suspended was Novo Nordisk in 2023.

The company manufactures the high-profile weight loss drugs Saxenda and Wegovy, and the type 2 diabetes drug Ozempic.

Its membership was restored in March.

Moderna has also provoked outrage over claims from its CEO, Stéphane Bancel.

As Slay News reported, Bancel boasted to fellow World Economic Forum (WEF) members that his company developed Covid mRNA “vaccines” in 2019 because they knew there was “going to be a pandemic.”

“When the pandemic happened, Moderna had made a hundred thousand doses,” Bancel told WEF members.

He then revealed that Moderna had made the Covid shots “in 2019 for a whole year.”

“I remember walking after Davos into the office of my manufacturing and I say, ‘I will make a billion dollars next year.’

“And they look at me a bit funny and say ‘What?’

“And I say, ‘Yeah, we will make a billion dollars next year – there’s going to be a pandemic.’”

In the past year, Moderna has been ordered to pay thousands for breaches of the regulations.

Those breaches include using off-label data to promote its Spikevax “vaccine” at the European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases in April 2022.

But critics argue that with the company’s revenue being nearly $9.32 billion in 2023, the fines provide no incentive to stick to the rules.

