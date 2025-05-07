One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Source: Wall Street Apes

Rep Thomas Massie tried to stop it but funding was APPROVED

Taxpayer dollars are being spent to develop mRNA vaccines grown into lettuce and spinach people eat

“In the AG Approps bill, I tried to defund research for transgenic edible plant vaccines. And it sounds kinda scary, but it is scary. We are actually funding with taxpayer dollars research on vaccines to be grown in lettuce and spinach so that when people eat their lettuce and spinach, they will get vaccinated with whatever vaccine that plant is producing.

I don't think we need to be playing God with our spinach, and if somebody wants to do that, there probably needs to be tighter rules on it because pollen can escape and pollute plants in neighboring farms who never intended to be growing vaccines in their food.

So I tried to put some rules on that in the AG Approps bill bill, and I was able to stop taxpayer dollar spending in that AG Approps bill, but they threw that bill in the trash and did an omnibus instead.

So guess what? Now you got another year of transgenic edible plant vaccine research”

More huge funding research is going into this:

- National Science Foundation (NSF): A notable example is a $500,000 grant awarded to the University of California, Riverside to study the production of mRNA vaccines in edible plants like lettuce. The project, led by Juan Pablo Giraldo, aimed to develop plant-based mRNA vaccine factories, with additional funding of $1.6 million for related nanotechnology research to deliver genetic material to chloroplasts

- National Institutes of Health (NIH): ProdiGene, a now-defunct company, received an unspecified NIH grant to develop a transgenic edible vaccine in corn

- National Institute of Food and Agriculture (NIFA): Fort Valley State University in Georgia received funding (amount unspecified) starting in 2016 for a five-year project to develop transgenic alfalfa expressing the cholera toxin B subunit (CTB) for edible vaccines

Many more international funding is also taking place to develop these “Edible vaccines” with “nanotechnology”

Share

Related articles: