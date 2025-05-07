Breaking: MAJOR FUNDING Going Into Transgenic Edible Plant Vaccine Research
"Rep. Thomas Massie tried to stop it but funding was APPROVED...Many more international funding is also taking place to develop these “Edible vaccines” with “NANOTECHNOLOGY”
Rep Thomas Massie tried to stop it but funding was APPROVED
Taxpayer dollars are being spent to develop mRNA vaccines grown into lettuce and spinach people eat
“In the AG Approps bill, I tried to defund research for transgenic edible plant vaccines. And it sounds kinda scary, but it is scary. We are actually funding with taxpayer dollars research on vaccines to be grown in lettuce and spinach so that when people eat their lettuce and spinach, they will get vaccinated with whatever vaccine that plant is producing.
I don't think we need to be playing God with our spinach, and if somebody wants to do that, there probably needs to be tighter rules on it because pollen can escape and pollute plants in neighboring farms who never intended to be growing vaccines in their food.
So I tried to put some rules on that in the AG Approps bill bill, and I was able to stop taxpayer dollar spending in that AG Approps bill, but they threw that bill in the trash and did an omnibus instead.
So guess what? Now you got another year of transgenic edible plant vaccine research”
More huge funding research is going into this:
- National Science Foundation (NSF): A notable example is a $500,000 grant awarded to the University of California, Riverside to study the production of mRNA vaccines in edible plants like lettuce. The project, led by Juan Pablo Giraldo, aimed to develop plant-based mRNA vaccine factories, with additional funding of $1.6 million for related nanotechnology research to deliver genetic material to chloroplasts
- National Institutes of Health (NIH): ProdiGene, a now-defunct company, received an unspecified NIH grant to develop a transgenic edible vaccine in corn
- National Institute of Food and Agriculture (NIFA): Fort Valley State University in Georgia received funding (amount unspecified) starting in 2016 for a five-year project to develop transgenic alfalfa expressing the cholera toxin B subunit (CTB) for edible vaccines
Many more international funding is also taking place to develop these “Edible vaccines” with “nanotechnology”
Obviously this administration has no intention of getting rid of mRNA deadly poisons. In fact they are going to ramp up their use in food and in the air. Do not mistake for a minute that your loving government does not want you dead and gone.
Its actions will always speak louder than its endless lies. As has been the case for at least the last 5 years, your taxpayer dollars are being used to find ways to murder you. A dead citizen is one we no longer have to pay benefits to.
Thank you for making us aware. This is just infuriating! Depressing. It’s so ironic to fathom running full speed toward human extinction resulting in the end of their $ profit margin. It’s like cancer, and virons chewing up its host to its own demise.